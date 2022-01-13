Realme 9i India launch date announced, and here are price and specifications you can expect

Realme 9i launch in India will take place on January 18. The company made the announcement on Thursday about the launch of its first event of 2022 in India. The Realme 9i is a new phone that belongs to the company's number series, but this time it is likely to bring several improvements in the specifications as well as the design. The Realme 9i comes with an adaptive refresh rate on display, a big battery, and 50-megapixel cameras to entice customers.

The original launch of the Realme 9i took place in Vietnam earlier this week, so technically, India is not getting it first. Realme 9i's specifications and design are already out. So is the price. But since we are talking about Realme India, we cannot just go with what other markets have. Realme has previously made special storage variants of its phones for India, as well as tried to price them lower than currency conversions.

Realme 9i price in India

If you translate the Vietnamese price of VND 6,290,000 into the Indian Rupee, it would be roughly Rs 20,500. But that seems like the price of the regular Realme 9 variant. So, I am guessing the Indian price will be lower than that. I have also written an analysis of whether or not the Realme 9i is a phone you should look forward to. I have talked about various aspects that make this phone either good or not so good as your next purchase.

Realme 9i specifications

The Realme 9i features a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ IPS punch-hole LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 480 nits, and a pixel density of 401 PPI. Inside the punch-hole is a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, which is a modest 4G processor. It is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. You can add to this storage using a microSD card of up to 1TB. There is a dedicated slot for the memory card, which many users will appreciate.

The three cameras on Realme 9i's back include a 50-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera. It has a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging, which some people may not like. There is a USB-C port for charging, and other connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.