Realme 9i launched in India, brings adaptive 90Hz display and triple cameras for Rs 13,999

Realme 9i is the company's first smartphone that was launched in India on Tuesday. The latest phone comes with features like an adaptive refresh rate on the display and a fast-charging battery - all of that for a very affordable price. The Indian launch of the phone comes only a few days after the initial debut of the Realme 9i happened in Vietnam. The Realme 9i is one of many smartphones, such as Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9, that will constitute the Realme 9 series.

With Realme 9i, the company is adopting a different design. It is essentially a mock-up of the GT 2 Pro that the company launched in China towards the beginning of January. The biggest change you see is the rearrangement of cameras on the Realme 9i's back. Instead of four camera sensors packed in the shape of a square, which we saw on the Realme 8 Pro, the Realme 9i has two big camera sensors on a rectangular island. The third sensor is smaller in size and sits adjacent to the other sensors. OnePlus was the first brand to bring this design and Realme is taking it to the mainstream.

Realme 9i price in India

The Realme 9i comes in two storage configurations. The one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage costs Rs 13,999 and the one with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 15,999. It comes in Prism Black and Prism Blue. The first sale of the Realme 9i is on January 25th, but there will be an early sale on January 22. The sale will begin on Realme's online store, Flipkart, and offline stores.

Realme 9i specifications

The Realme 9i is an affordable phone but packs some interesting specifications. For instance, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor inside and it is good enough for games like Battlegrounds Mobile India. The phone supports up to 6GB of RAM but the dynamic expansion can bring the capacity up to 11GB. You can add to this storage using a microSD card of up to 1TB using a dedicated slot. The Realme 9i features a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ LCD with an adaptive refresh rate. This means the phone will change the refresh rate up to 90Hz depending on the content displayed on the screen. The phone runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0, which is a bit disappointing because the Realme UI 3.0, which is based on Android 12, is already rolling out.

The Realme 9i is 8.4mm thick and weighs 190 grams, which means it will be easy to hold this phone. The three rear cameras include a 50-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera. The smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery inside with 33W fast charging. It can take the battery capacity from 0 to 100 in 70 minutes, according to the company. But a little faster 50W would have been better. There is a USB-C port for charging, as well as other connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.