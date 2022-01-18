Realme 9i launched: Key specs, features and price in India

Realme 9i is the latest affordable smartphone from the brand. It has been made available at a price of 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The smartphone comes in a refreshed design with vertical stripes on the rear. Along with that, there's a rectangular camera module on rear. The overall design appears to be similar to that of the Realme GT 2.

The Realme 9i is equipped with a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset and paired with upto 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. Realme claims to bring Dynamic RAM expansion feature to Realme 9i with a software update. This update is expected to virtually expand RAM memory by an additional 5GB.

The Realme 9i has a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel portrait lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. At the front, there's a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. Moreover, the device gets a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Here are the complete details of the Realme 9i along with the price.

Realme 9i: Key specs and features

Dimensions and weight: The Realme 9i measures 164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm and weighs 190 grams..

Display: The Realme 9i sports a 6.62-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. It has a touch sampling rate of 180Hz and is protected by a Dragon Trail Pro glass.

Processor: The Realme 9i is powered by a Snapdragon 680 chipset. It is an octa-core chipset clocked at 2.4 GHz and coupled with Adreno 610 GPU. Realme claims to bring Dynamic RAM expansion feature to Realme 9i with a software update. The feature will use storage to offer 5GB of virtual RAM.

RAM: The Realme 9i is offered in 4GB and 6GB RAM models.

Storage: The device comes with 64GB and 128GB storage.

Rear camera: The Realme 9i features a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel portrait lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

Front camera: There's a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 camera for selfies on the front.

Battery: The Realme 9i is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 33W charging support. Realme claims that the supplied charger can top this device up in 70 mins.

Software: Realme 9i runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top.

Connectivity and security: It has connectivity options like 4G LTE, Bluetooth, GPS, USB-Type C and a 3.5mm audio jack. There's a side mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication on this device.

Realme 9i price

The Realme 9i has been launched in two configurations. It's base model with 4GB RAM and 6GB storage is priced at Rs 13,999. While the higher-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage comes in at Rs 15,999.