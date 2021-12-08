Realme 9i leak hints at punch-hole display, 50-megapixel cameras

Realme 9i is coming soon and its leaks have started pouring in. We recently saw the render and learned about the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone, and now a new report claims to offer a closer look at the phone, as well as its specifications. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor is something that both the old and the new reports have confirmed, so we are looking at a 4G phone after all.

According to fresh renders of the Realme 9i that 91Mobiles published, in collaboration with noted tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks), the phone will indeed borrow the design of the GT Neo 2 smartphone. The rear camera bump will have two big round sensors, while the third one seems smaller. The back of the phone seems to have some sort of textured finish and is black in colour. A previous render hinted at a grey colour, so maybe there will be more colourways of the Realme 9i. The back also has the Realme logo without any decoration.

The renders also show a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the Realme 9i, while the volume rocker will sit opposite. The new render also shows the punch-hole design on the display of the Realme 9i - something that the previously leaked render did not show. There is a speaker grille at the bottom, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio output. The phone may use a polycarbonate body, which is common for phones in the budget segment. Although, we are not sure about the price of the Realme 9i yet.

Realme 9i specifications

According to the report, the Realme 9i will be a Snapdragon 680-powered phone with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It comes with a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The fingerprint sensor on the side indicates an LCD panel on the display. Inside the punch-hole will be a 16-megapixel camera, while on the back, you may find a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary lens, and a 2-megapixel third sensor.

The Realme 9i may come running Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 custom skin. While the battery may hold a 5000mAh capacity with 33W charging, a USB-C port will be available for connectivity.