Realme 9i leak reveals GT Neo 2-like design, key specifications

Realme 9 series is coming next year and reports suggest that the Realme 9i, the cheapest in the series, may be the first phone to arrive. Details about other phones from the series, such as the Realme 9 and Realme 9 Pro, have already surfaced, and now a new leak claims to offer our first peek at the Realme 9i. Not just the first look, but some key specifications of the Realme 9i are also out.

A Vietnamese website called The Pixel has shared the first look of the Realme 9i through what look like unofficial renders. The Realme 9i looks very identical to the Realme GT Neo 2 in these renders. The rectangular camera bump has two big sensors and a small one, along with an LED flash. On the front side, the Realme 9i may come with a punch-hole design on the curved display with a somewhat thick chin.

The renders show the Realme 9i will come in green and grey colour options, but it is possible there may be more variants colour-wise. Although the renders do not show the ports, the Realme 9i is expected to come with a USB-C port, likely with support for fast charging. But a 3.5mm headphone jack seems unlikely. Let us take a look at the specifications of the Realme 9i now.

Realme 9i specifications

In addition to the first look of the Realme 9i, its specifications have also cropped up. The Realme 9i may come with a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ display, but the jury is still out on whether it will use an AMOLED panel and an LCD. There may also be a 90Hz refresh rate on the phone, and a fingerprint sensor. Under the hood may be an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T processor along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Realme 9i may come preloaded with Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0, but it should be in the list to receive Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0.

On the back of the Realme 9i may be a 64-megapixel main camera, along with an 8-megapixel secondary camera and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera. For selfies, there may be a 32-megapixel camera inside the punch-hole. The Realme 9i may be powered by a 5000mAh battery. Other specifications are not clear at the moment, so we will have to wait for more leaks to arrive before Realme makes an official announcement.