Realme 9i quick review: Fresh looks, good specifications make it appealing

Realme 9i has arrived as the first phone of 2022 from the company. It is interesting in many ways. Apart from being the frontrunner in Realme's kitty of low-cost phones for this year, the Realme 9i brings a feature that you mostly find on premium phones. The new phone by Realme 9i is the successor of the Realme 8i, which came late last year as a decent phone. And this phone comes across as a heavily bumped-up successor because of the specifications, at least.

I spent some time with the Realme 9i to find out if this new number series phone by the company is worth buying. I will talk about the design, the build, the specifications, and my views on each of them.

Realme 9i design

Realme has taken a different approach with the Realme 9i. I am using the word "different" and not the word "new" because we have seen such looks aplenty. If you are wondering, the design debuted with last year's OnePlus phones. But copying is not a bad thing if you do it smartly. Realme is bringing that big-camera design to the mainstream with the Realme 9i and I appreciate it. The two big camera sensors give the phone a nice touch. I like the grip of the phone, as well.

The Realme 9i comes in Prism Black and Prism Blue colours. My review unit has the latter one and it looks good. I am not sure what the word "Prism" in the colourway's name denotes, because the pattern on the phone's back does not have even a hint of anything related to a prism. Instead, it has a racing line that you can see by holding the phone's back against the light. And it looks amazing. The phone is also not so heavy (the weight is 190 grams).

The Realme 9i has a USB-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a speaker grille, and the primary microphone hole on the bottom, while the secondary microphone is located on top. The Realme 9i's rounded corners make it look trendy and do not cause the phone to slip. It is a good thing for people with small hands. The buttons are on the left and the right, which may be a bit inconvenient for some people.

Realme 9i display

The Realme 9i uses a 6.6-inch display, which is big enough to enjoy movies and play games. The Full-HD+ display makes the content look crispy, which I like, because the phone's cost is under Rs 15,000. I watched a song video on YouTube and it looked good on the display. The brightness too seemed fine to me, but I am holding my thoughts on this one until my thorough review is done. The display uses a DragonTail glass for protection on top, so scratches may not be a concern.

The best thing about the display is its adaptive refresh rate. I have not been able to figure out the difference yet, but a manual switch to 90Hz from the phone settings makes everything, such as animations, look a lot smoother. I liked using the Realme UI 2.0 with that smoothness on the phone. But I think Realme UI 3.0 would have been better since it is already in the rollout process for many old phones.

Realme 9i processor and battery

The Realme 9i is one of the few phones to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. This is a mid-range processor and is capable enough to run multiple apps in the background and offer a good gaming experience. I have not tested the processor to the fullest yet, but the initial test with certain preloaded apps showed a fast response from the phone. You have up to 6GB of RAM on the phone, but should you need more of that, you have the dynamic RAM expansion feature that offers up to 11GB.

Inside the Realme 9i is a 5000mAh battery, which is a standard thing for phones around this price. And it will be enough for a day's typical uses. I am expecting the phone to last a day and some with this battery and I will tell you about it in my review. The 33W fast charging is good but we have seen better from Realme. I will tell you more about the battery charging in the upcoming review.

Realme 9i cameras

Realme is going with a three-camera system for the Realme 9i. There is a 50-megapixel main camera on the phone, while the auxiliary cameras use a 2-megapixel sensor each. I spent only a little time checking out the camera app and took just one photograph in bright daylight. Based on that very photo, I can say the main camera clicks detailed photos but with some saturation in them. I will come back to you with a thorough analysis of cameras in my review. The app comes with different filters and a range of frills to make your photography experience better. The phone's 16-megapixel selfie camera sits inside the punch-hole and it will likely click good, if not great, selfies that you will be able to use on Instagram.

Realme 9i quick review verdict

The Realme 9i comes across as an appealing phone because of the specifications that you will not usually find on a phone at this price, as well as the design that makes it stand out in the sea of budget phones. It has some competition too. The Redmi Note 10S may give the phone a good face-off, but you, as a customer, will still get the best features in the segment, no matter which phone you choose. I will give the final answer to the question of whether or not you should buy this phone in my review, so stay tuned.