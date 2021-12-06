Realme 9i specifications may include Snapdragon 680 chip and 90Hz display

Realme 9i specifications have been leaked once again. Since the next budget phone is reportedly coming out first thing early next year, it makes sense to talk about it and find out if this could be your next purchase. New rumours suggest that the Realme 9i will be a mid-range phone but it will miss out on 5G. That would mean that other three smartphones in the Realme 9i series, such as Realme 9, Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+, may feature 5G.

According to The Pixel, a Vietnamese website that has been bringing information about the Realme 9i for the past few days, the next entry model in the company's number series will use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, which is built using the 6nm process. This is a mid-range processor with 4G connectivity, but it is also possible that Realme goes aggressive about the pricing of the phone. The Snapdragon 680 is a good processor and should be enough for daily needs of medium usage.

Another round of rumours comes from a tipster who goes by @chunvn8888. He claimed that the Realme 9i will include a Full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. On the back, the phone may have a 50-megapixel camera in a multi-sensor set-up. Now, the details of other cameras are not clear at the moment via this report. Neither is the size of the display or its design, pertaining to the system for selfie cameras (punch-hole or notch). But a render, leaked previously, hinted at a punch-hole.

Those renders also showed that the Realme 9i will come with a USB-C port and a single speaker. The design on the phone's back is very similar to that of the Realme GT Neo 2, so maybe customers in the sub-Rs 15,000 market will like it. Since the Realme 9i is going to be the successor of the Realme 8i, it is expected to bring improvements in the specifications.

Earlier this year, Realme said that its 9-series would arrive next year, but it never specified the date or the month. But if you go by one of the reports about the phone, the Realme 9i may arrive sometime in January 2022. That launch, however, may not happen in India and Realme is likely to take some time for that. For what it is worth, the new year for Realme is likely to begin with a bang, by which I mean four new phones.