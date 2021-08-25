Realme accidentally confirms GT Master Explorer Edition will not launch in India

Realme GT Master Explorer Edition is not coming to India, the company's chief marketing officer accidentally confirmed on Twitter. Francis Wong, CMO at Realme, said "won't launch Explorer Edition in India" in a reply to a Twitter user who asked him about the launch date of Realme GT Master Explorer Edition in India. Realme launched the Explorer Edition alongside the Master Edition last month in China, but only the latter arrived in India last week.

"But we have some Greater Things Prepared," added Wong in his tweet that is now deleted. The marketing chief did not share plans of what the company is planning, but people who are awaiting the launch of GT Master Explorer Edition will be disappointed. Realme declined to comment.

Realme launched the GT 5G and GT Master Edition phones last week in India. The launch came only a few weeks after Madhav Sheth, the company's CEO for India and Europe, confirmed the GT 5G series for the Indian market. The GT series comprises a total of five smartphones: GT 5G, GT Neo, GT Neo Flash Edition, GT Master Edition, and GT Master Explorer Edition. But not all of them were confirmed to have arrived in India. Sheth told me previously that at least three GT series phones are coming to India. The GT 5G and the GT Master Edition have already arrived, so it is just one more phone in the series due for the launch and that is the GT Neo.

That leaves no room for the GT Master Explorer Edition in India. The GT Master Explorer Edition comes with a Snapdragon 870 processor, which could be a strong rival to the Xiaomi Mi 11X that was launched earlier this year. Xiaomi's big portfolio of high-end smartphones is in demand, which should have been the cue for Realme to push more of its premium phones. But Realme seems to have a different strategy.

The full specifications of the Realme GT Master Explorer Edition include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor, Adreno 650 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM on the phone for high-grade performance. Realme is also giving an option to expand the RAM virtually using some portion of the internal storage. Using this feature, you can expand the RAM by 7GB, which means you can have as much as 19GB of RAM on the phone. The GT Master Explorer Edition comes with a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and a touch sampling rate of 480Hz. It also has an in-display optical fingerprint sensor. Realme GT Master Explorer Edition comes with Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0.

For photography, the Realme GT Master Explorer Edition uses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor on the primary camera, accompanied by a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel third camera. For selfies, the phone comes with a 32-megapixel camera that resides inside the punch-hole. The Realme GT Master Explorer Edition comes with a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging, which can top up the battery in less than 40 minutes. It is 8mm thick and weighs around 185 grams.