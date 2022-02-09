Realme announces MWC 2022 event to likely launch phone with next-gen charging tech

Realme will attend the Mobile World Congress 2022 on February 28. In a Twitter post, Realme India's marketing chief, Francis Wong, announced the event could be about something that will be "very much greater than what you were expecting." Now, there is no mention of what Realme is planning to launch at the MWC, but if you take a closer look at the photo that Wong shared, you will get the hint. It is possibly a new Realme charging technology that the company may unveil. Realme is one of the pioneers when it comes to charging technologies for mobile phones, so maybe a phone is what we are looking at.

Last year, Realme announced it is working on a MagSafe-like magnetic wireless charging technology called the MagDart. Rumours said the phone to implement this technology is internally called the Realme Flash, but after the initial deluge of rumours, no extra information came further. Maybe the MWC 2022 event is about the Realme Flash. Being one of the biggest tech congregations, the Mobile World Congress is the perfect platform to make the world familiar with MagDart, which is the only rival to Apple's MagSafe technology that debuted with the iPhone 12 series.

Another possibility is wired charging technology, which Realme has been working on for a long time. Back in 2020, Realme announced its 125W fast charging technology, but it never came through on a phone. It is a highly complex mechanism that needs specific hardware and upgraded batteries to work, so maybe Realme spent all this while finessing that and now it is ready to make an announcement at the upcoming MWC. We might see the first Realme phone with 125W fast charging, along with the hardware needed for it, such as power bricks and cables, among others.