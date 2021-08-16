Realme Band 2 may launch in India soon and it looks like a smartwatch

Realme is all set to launch its GT series in India later this week. While this will catapult Realme into the flagship category in India this year, Realme is paying equal attention to its wearables. According to a listing on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, Realme may soon bring the Realme Band 2 fitness band. The Realme Band 2 had leaked previously in images, wherein it looked like a smartwatch, or very similar to the Huawei Band 6, for that matter. Realme may finally be upgrading the design of its fitness band and that would just close the gap between its fitness bands and smartwatches.

In most of my reviews of Realme Watch's different models, I have noted how the functionality of these smartwatches is not as mature as you would expect out of a smartwatch. So the only differentiating factor is the design that gives fitness bands and smartwatches their identities. With Realme Band 2, the Chinese company may just end those differences to a certain level.

According to tipster Mukul Sharma, Realme has got the RMW2010 model registered on the BIS website. There is no extra information about this model on this website, but the same model was recently certified on the Bluetooth SIG website as the Realme Band 2. Not just the listing on the Bluetooth SIG, the Realme Band 2 has leaked in renderings, so all of that points out that Realme is close to launching the next-generation fitness band in India.

Rumours have also talked about what the Realme Band 2 will pack. There will reportedly be a 1.4-inch square display with a capacitive touchscreen. This is significantly bigger than the 0.96-inch screen that you see on the first-generation Realme Band. The fitness band will use a silicone strap with a buckle system, which is the same as what the Realme Band carries. This is going to be replaceable, which means Realme will launch different colourways of the strap.

The renders do not show the band having a physical button, so I am assuming everything is going to be available through the display. Reports suggest the Realme Band 2 will measure 12.1mm in thickness, which is decent for the price range Realme targets.

Since Realme's existing wearables have both heart rate and blood oxygen level sensors, the upcoming Realme Band 2 is also likely to have them. You can also expect 90 workout modes that Realme offers on its current range of smartwatches. Of course, there will be Realme Link support for the fitness band. Reports have also said that there will be a pop-pin charging system on the Realme Band 2.

Realme has not said anything official yet so we will have to wait for teasers to arrive ahead of the launch.