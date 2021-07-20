Realme Band 2 renders show sleek design and 1.4-inch colour display, no launch date yet

Realme may be working to bring the next-generation fitness band soon. Called the Realme Band 2, the fitness band looks more like a smartwatch, if the latest press renders are anything to go by. This design is a major variation from the design of the existing Realme Band that has a seamless edge between the display module and the strap. The Realme Band 2 is likely to come with a colour touchscreen, which is reportedly going to measure 1.4-inches in size.

The press renders come straight from the renowned tipster Steve H.McFly, who is popular as OnLeaks. The Realme Band 2 renders show the strap is going to be made of silicone, which makes sense considering this will be an affordable fitness band. It will also have a buckle, just like the existing Realme Band. The screen will have a rectangular design without any capacitive buttons. According to the tipster, the dimensions of the Realme Band are going to be 45.9x24.6x12.1mm. The thickness here is low, which means the band is not going to feel uncomfortable.

The underbody of the Realme Band 2 seems to have sensors, according to renders. The sensors may include those for heart-rate monitoring, blood-oxygen-level measurement, and stress monitoring. For charging, the fitness band is going to come with pogo pins, which will support a proprietary charger that Realme will likely ship with the band in the retail box.

In terms of features, the Realme Band 2 is expected to come with a plethora of sports and workout modes and physical activities. There is going to be support for notification management, music playback, and a camera shutter that, when paired with a phone, will fire the camera app on the phone and click photos remotely. The Realme Band 2 will definitely be supported by the Realme Link app that is available on both Android phones and iPhones.

The key features of the Realme Band 2 are already out but what this fitness band would cost and when it will be launched is something that is not clear at the moment.

Meanwhile, Realme is preparing to launch a bunch of smartwatches and earphones in India later this week. The Chinese company will launch the Realme Watch 2, Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Buds Q2 Neo, and Realme Buds Wireless 2 Pro at an event on July 23. These products are already available in select markets.