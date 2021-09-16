Realme Band 2 with big display and SpO2 monitor launched, may arrive in India next month

Realme has launched its new fitness band, the Realme Band 2. The fitness band brings standard health-tracking features, such as SpO2 monitoring, heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking. But while these features were also there on the previous generation of the Realme Band, the design is what makes the Realme Band 2 interesting. It looks very much like the Huawei Band 6, which has a rectangular screen. The Realme Band 2 looks more like a smartwatch but comes at a fitness band's price.

The Realme Band 2 has arrived in Malaysia, and the company has not said anything about the fitness band's launch in India. However, according to a report by 91Mobiles, the Realme Band 2 will arrive in India sometime in October. This could be close to the launch of other AIoT products that Realme has confirmed to launch ahead of the Diwali season in India.

Realme Band 2 price in India

The Realme Band 2 costs MYR 139, which is roughly Rs 2,500. The sale will begin on September 20. It comes with three types of straps.

Realme Band 2 specifications

The Realme Band 2 comes with a 1.4-inch touchscreen display in a rectangular shape. It has a resolution of 167x320 pixels that supports 500 nits of brightness. This screen is significantly bigger than the 0.96-inch screen that was there on last year's Realme Band. Realme has touted that the Band 2 comes with over 50 personalised faces, all of which will be available to choose from the Realme Link app. The band has interchangeable straps. There is support for continuous heart rate monitoring and blood-oxygen-level monitoring.

For people who are keen on workouts, there are over 90 sports modes on the Realme Band 2. Some of these modes will be available on the band, but the rest of them can be picked from the Realme Link app. Realme Band 2 has a water resistance of up to 50 metres. Realme has included a feature in the Realme Band 2 that will let users control Realme's connected devices. The fitness band comes with Bluetooth v5.1 and can be paired with a phone with Android 5.1 or later and iOS 11 or later. There is a 204mAh battery and it can deliver up to 12 days of runtime, according to Realme. The fitness band is just 12.1mm thick and weighs 27.3 grams.