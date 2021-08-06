Realme Book laptop launch: Specs, features, India price, and everything we know so far

Realme GT 5G has been confirmed to launch in India on August 18. However, we suspect that the brand is planning to launch a few more products alongside. One of those products could be Realme Book, a fresh teaser from Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth suggests. The image shared by Madhav showcases the Realme Book, Realme GT 5G and a big suitcase. Which we suppose is an indication of its arrival on the same date.

The brand has barely put out any posters for the Realme Book as it is doing for the Realme GT. So nothing can be said for sure as of now. While the launch isn't confirmed, there's a lot that we know about this laptop already. The brushed aluminium finish Realme Book will come in three colour variants - Realme Apricot, Real Blue and Real Grey. Besides this, the laptop will be offered in Core i3 and Core i5 options. While that was a brief of what's expected from the brand's first laptop, we have more information to share with you, so without any further ado, let's dive right in.

Realme Book specs and features

--Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth shared a picture on his Twitter showcasing a blue coloured Realme Book alongside the Realme GT. And that has got everyone talking about its launch alongside the smartphone on August 18 in India. While that may not be true, there are plenty of details available about the Realme Book.

Photo Credit- Giznext, Realme Book render

--The laptop's design is similar to what we had seen on previous leaks. However, Madhav has revealed only a blue colour variant of the laptop. It is tipped to come in three colour options - Realme Apricot, Real Blue and Real Grey. Realme is going for a premium-looking design for its first laptop. In order to achieve that, the laptop is said to come in a metallic finish, probably aluminium. Also, Realme Book has a really slim profile which makes it look elegant.

--Last month, Giznext revealed the complete design of Realme Book through renders. The leaked renders suggest that the MacBook hugely inspires the upcoming Realme Book. It appears in a brushed aluminium finish with a Realme logo on the lid. Further, the display sports minimal bezels with a slightly thicker bottom bezel. It has an island-style keyboard, a dedicated power button and a big trackpad. Moreover, the power button is expected to double up as a fingerprint reader for authentication.

--The Realme Book measures 307x229 x16mm. Further, the laptop has a 3.5mm audio jack and USB-A port on the right and two USB Type-C ports on the left. As far as the specs are concerned, the laptop features a 14-inch display and aspect ratio of 4:3. Further, Realme Book will be powered by Core-i5 11 Gen and Core-i3 11th gen chipsets. While the laptop will be running Windows 10 out of the box, Realme has confirmed that it will be Windows 11 compatible. Finally, a 3C certification revealed that the laptop would bring support for 65W charging.

Realme Book launch date

Realme Book was first teased during the launch of Realme GT 5G in Europe. Now the brand's India and Europe CEO has revealed the laptop in a tweet alongside Realme GT 5G, which makes us presume that the launch might take place on August 18. The laptop was earlier tipped to arrive later this year, however, the new teasers hint towards a change in the plan. So nothing can be said for sure as of now.

Realme Book India price

The Realme Book is supposed to be a mid-range laptop. As far as the pricing is concerned, the laptop is tipped to ship at a starting price of Rs 40,000, which should scale up to Rs 50,000 for the top variant. Redmi has recently introduced the Redmi Book e-learning Edition and Redmi Book Pro at Rs 41,999 and Rs 49,999, respectively. So the upcoming Realme laptops will need to be priced accordingly to give its competitors a tough fight in the segment.