Realme Book laptop will feature 65W fast charging, to launch soon

Realme's first-ever laptop, called the Realme Book, is coming in the second half of this year. The company announced that at the GT 5G's global launch but it refrained from sharing anything beyond that. But the rumour mill did not spare the Realme Book. Not just key specifications, but tipsters have shared full renders of the Realme Book, leaving almost nothing to the imagination. And whatever is left is also coming out. China's 3C certification website has now listed the Realme Book and it confirms there is going to be 65W fast charging on the laptop.

In the listing, the Realme Book has got its certificate along with a charger model number VCA7JECH, which is rated for 65W fast charging. The certification was filed by Realme recently, which means whatever this listing is telling us is going to be true. Realme Book's 65W fast charging is going to be interesting, if not new. See, there are laptops in the market that offer much higher charging speeds, and those are especially for gaming. Regular and business-class laptops often lack fast charging speeds, but Realme's 65W may bring some newness -- although it is not clear what sort of battery there would be on the laptop.

Realme's 65W fast charging system is on its way to becoming ubiquitous. A large number of Realme phones already support the 65W charging technology, allowing them to top up a 4500mAh battery in a little more than 35 minutes. The technology, however, originally belongs to Oppo, which is the parent company of Realme. And Oppo recently announced its new breakthrough in the field of mobile battery charging. The next wave of 65W fast charging will bring down the charging time to almost 30 minutes, according to Oppo. But all of this is meant for smartphones as we know them. What 65W would do to a laptop is still unclear.

If we go by the renders of the Realme Book that have previously leaked, there will be USB-C ports on the laptop among other connectivity options. And one of these ports is going to be used for charging as a power port is nowhere to be seen in these renders. The overall design of the Realme Book is very similar to an Apple MacBook, except for the display, which is going to be a bit taller and maintain a 4:3 aspect ratio.

Rumours are rife that the Realme Book will come in two processor variants. The low-end model will likely use Intel Core i3 while the other one will be powered by a Core i5 processor based on Intel H35 or H45 CPUs. There is going to be a Full-HD LCD panel on the laptop, and support for Windows 11 later this year. There is no information about the rest of the specifications of the Realme Book at this time, but hopefully, there will be in the coming days.

Realme has not announced a launch date for the Realme Book yet.