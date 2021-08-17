Realme Book launch on Wednesday: Specs, features, India price, and all that we know so far

Realme is stepping into the laptop territory with its first offering, the Realme Book. The laptop will be launched alongside the Realme GT series in India tomorrow. Interestingly the laptop is being advertised as Realme Book in China, whereas the same model is supposed to be introduced as Realme Book Slim in India.

Plenty of details were already available about this laptop, and now another leak has appeared to reveal some key specs and pricing ahead of the launch. According to the leak, Realme Book will get a 3:2 aspect ratio display with a 2K resolution. The laptop will be powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 16GB RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. It is also tipped to get 11 hours of battery life with 65W fast charging support.

Recently, Company CEO Madhav Sheth shared a poster revealing the port options, which includes Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-C 3.2, USB A 3.1, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Furthermore, a poster suggests that Realme Book will be priced at RMB 4,699 (Rs 53,800 roughly). So now that you've a brief idea of the upcoming laptop let's talk about it in detail.

Realme Book specs and features

--Realme has established itself quite well in the smartphone market, and now the brand is following Xiaomi's footsteps to enter the laptop space. The laptop is set to launch in India and China tomorrow but with different names. In India, the laptop will be called Realme Book Slim, whereas, in China, it will be named Realme Book.

--Recently, Techtipster shared an alleged poster of the Realme Book revealing the key specifications of this laptop. The laptop will feature a 3:2 aspect ratio display with a 2K resolution per the poster. It will be powered by 11th gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage. In addition, the device is said to get 11 hours of battery life with 65W fast charging. It also says that Realme Book is 14.9mm thick and gets support for DTS audio.

--Apart from the specs, the poster mentions that the laptop will be priced at RMB 4,699 (Rs 53,800 roughly). It was previously reported that the laptop would be made available at a starting price of Rs 40,000 which should scale up to Rs 50,000 for the top model.

Photo Credit- GizNext, Realme Book front and rear render

--The Realme Book has been revealed in multiple teasers revealing the complete design of the laptop. The laptop features an aluminium body and is 14.9mm thick. It has minimal bezels all around the display, an island style keyboard, a dedicated power button and a big trackpad. Port options on this device include Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-C 3.2, USB A 3.1, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

--The Realme Book is tipped to get a 14-inch display with a resolution of 2160x1440 pixels. It will be offered in 11th gen Core i3 and Core i5 variations. While the laptop will be running Windows 10 out of the box, Realme has confirmed that it will be Windows 11 compatible. The laptop is supposed to be powered by a 54Wh battery with support for 65W fast charging. Additionally, the Realme Book will get a PC to connect feature that allows Realme smartphones to connect to the laptop easily. Also, the device will get MS-office inbuilt.

Realme Book launch date and price

Realme Book, aka Realme Book Slim, will be launched alongside the Realme GT series in India on Wednesday. This online-only event will take place at 12:30 PM IST. As far as the pricing is concerned, reports claim that the 11th gen Core i5 variant of RealmeBook will go for RMB 4,699 (Rs 53,800 roughly). This is in line with a previous rumour which said that the laptop would be available at a starting price of Rs 40,000, which could scale up to Rs 50,000 for the top model.

Redmi recently introduced the Redmi Book e-learning Edition and Redmi Book Pro at Rs 41,999 and Rs 49,999, respectively. So the upcoming Realme Book Slim needs to be priced accordingly to give its competitors a tough fight in the segment.