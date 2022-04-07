Realme Book Prime launched in India with 2K display and 11th Gen Intel processors

Realme today unveiled its latest laptop in India, along with four other products. The new Realme Book Prime comes with a starting price of Rs 49,999. It was first unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) event in February 2022. The company has already launched the same notebook in China and European markets. It has now announced the Book Prime in India with features such as a 2K screen, 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, and up to 16GB of RAM.

Until now, the company has launched only one laptop in the Indian market, which is available in both Core i3 and Core i5 variants. The Realme Book Prime is the second laptop from the brand, which is identical to the older Realme in terms of specifications with minor improvements. Here's everything you need to know about the device.

Realme Book Prime laptop: Price in India, offers, sale date

The Realme Book Prime laptop is priced at Rs 64,999 in India. For the same price, the company will be selling the Core i5 model with 16GB RAM + 512GB storage. The first sale will take place on April 13 and interested customers will be able to buy the laptop through the company's official site and Flipkart. As for the launch offers, the laptop will be available at a discounted price of Rs 57,999, which is a limited period offer. Apart from this, one will also get Rs 3,000 off on HDFC bank cards.

Realme Book Prime: Specifications, features

The new Realme Book Prime ships with Intel's 11th Core i5-11320H processor that has support for 35W TDP, which can deliver a single-core turbo frequency of 4.5GHz. The latest laptop from Realme comes with a dual-fan cooling system, which the company claims will offer 50 percent better heat dissipation in comparison to the older model.

It features a 2K display that is 14.2-inches in size. The device has an LCD panel with a 3:2 aspect ratio. The device is equipped with a backlit keyboard and a large enough trackpad. It has an Aluminum chassis and the laptop is about 14.9mm slim. The new Realme Book Prime is running on Windows 11 and the speakers are tuned by DTS.

The company ships the device with a USB-C 65W adapter, so one will also be able to charge their phone using the charger. The laptop has a 54W battery, which the company claims will offer up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge. The Realme Book Prime comes with support for Wi-Fi 6, Thunderbolt 4, and Bluetooth 5.1