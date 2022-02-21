Realme Book Prime may launch in India in April and here is why you should wait for it

Realme launched its first laptop in India last year. It was called the Realme Book Slim. This year, Realme is planning to add another model to its laptop lineup and the speculation is that it may be called the Realme Book Prime. Now, this is unlikely to be a new laptop, but rumours are rife that it will be a rebranded Realme Book Enhanced Edition, which arrived in early January in China. A new report has now said that the launch of the Realme Book Prime in India may take place sometime in April.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the Realme Book Prime is likely to debut sometime in April. While the India launch of this laptop is something we have been hearing for some time, the report said Realme is planning to launch this laptop in other markets, as well, around the same time. Essentially, this will be the international release of the Realme Book Enhanced Edition, and considering the original Realme Book received a positive response, this seems like the right move.

Unfortunately, we do not know the exact details for the launch of Realme Book Prime yet, so those who are awaiting the laptop's release into the market may be a little disappointed.

Realme Book Prime expected specifications

Since the Realme Book Prime is supposed to be a rebranded model of the Realme Book Enhanced Edition, we are already familiar with the specifications. The Realme Book Enhanced Edition is a slightly better model of the original Realme Book, so do not expect big upgrades. The Realme Book Enhanced Edition comes with a 14-inch IPS display with a 2K resolution. The display retains the 3:2 aspect ratio, which was seen on the original Realme Book. In simple terms, the display of this laptop is going to be slightly taller than what you see on most laptops.

You get the 11th generation Intel Core i5-11320H processor inside the Realme Book Enhanced Edition. This is one of the latest processors that are suitable for medium to heavy tasks, and some gaming, but is slightly less adept at handling high-resource tasks such as editing 4K videos on Adobe Premiere Pro. There is 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD on the laptop to help you with heavy workloads, and to maintain the laptop's temperature, you get the vapour cooling system.

Binge-watching on the Realme Book Enhanced Edition is going to be enjoyable with Harman speakers that are tuned by the DTS Audio technology. People still working from home will appreciate the 720p webcam that can take HD calls. The Realme Book Enhanced Edition has a backlit keyboard and a fingerprint sensor embedded into the power button. Realme's laptop has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, a USB-C port, a USB-A port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, and even a 3.5mm headphone jack.