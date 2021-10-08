Realme Book Slim at up to Rs 7,000 discount in Flipkart Big Billion Days is a deal worth noticing

Realme Book Slim, the latest compact PC by the company, is selling at its lowest price right now. In the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the laptop, which is now eligible for a free Windows 11 upgrade, is selling at a maximum discount of Rs 7,000. That is an amazing deal on the laptop that I totally love. The Realme Book Slim is stylish like a MacBook and has an 11th Gen Intel Core processor inside that can offer good performance. And the best thing about the laptop is its 2K display.

Before I tell you the full deal on the Realme Book Slim on Flipkart, I will talk a little about the laptop.

The Realme Book Slim is one of the best laptops you can get for its price. It is not exactly an affordable one, but if you see the features and specifications available on it, you will realise it is a good value for your money. The Realme Book Slim's biggest highlight is the 2K display that has an aspect ratio of 3:2. For you, this means only one thing: the display is very tall and because of that there will be less scrolling and more area to read your articles on and work on documents. But there are bigger black bars when you watch movies or shows on the screen.

Thanks to the 11th Gen Intel Core i3 and Core i5 processors, the Realme Book Slim can handle light to medium tasks. This means you can open around 12-14 tabs in Google Chrome, or even play games such as Psychonauts. But if you are thinking of buying this laptop for gaming, I would suggest otherwise. There are better options in the market for that, and a little pricier, too. The keyboard is among the best to type on and the webcam is good for video calls. The Realme Book Slim's battery is also decent, but I believe it could have been better in terms of backup.

Okay, so let us talk about what is on offer.

Flipkart is selling the Realme Book Slim Core i5 variant at Rs 52,999, which is Rs 7,000 down from the original price of Rs 59,999. Similarly, the Core i3 variant of the Realme Book Slim is selling at Rs 40,999 right now against the original price of Rs 46,999. That makes the laptop a great deal right now. And not just that, Flipkart is also giving discounts when you use a credit card.

I will totally recommend the Realme Book Slim to you if you are a student or even a business-class customer. But gamers should look elsewhere.