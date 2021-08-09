Realme Book Slim laptop teased, may be toned-down version of Realme Book

Realme Book is likely to come on August 18 alongside the GT 5G series, according to the company's teasers. Realme has been teasing both the GT 5G series and its first laptop, sometimes even together, making us believe that the two products are set for a launch at the same event. Even though Realme has not confirmed a launch date for the Realme Book, it has now shared another teaser. This one confirms that there may be a Realme Book Slim in the line.

In a Twitter post, Realme India and Europe CEO, Madhav Sheth shared a photo of him working on the upcoming Realme Book, alongside his colleagues who have their own Realme Book laptops in front of them. By the looks of it, the Realme Book in this photo is the same as what we have seen in leaked renders so far, as well as some previously teased photos by Realme. But what is new is the "Realme Book Slim" name at the end of the tweet.

Sheth said the Realme Book Slim "will be a game changer". He added that Realme has been working hard to bring the latest technology at an affordable price. All of this points to one thing and that is a low-cost laptop from Realme that will be more or less like the Apple MacBook Air but for way less price. Now, you can easily find a Windows laptop for as low as Rs 15,000 on the market, but they are only good by so much because of their build quality and the kind of hardware that is inside. Realme may be onto something.



Realme Book Slim may be the toned-down version of the marquee model. You can expect it to have a polycarbonate body instead of metal, which is what the rumours say the regular Realme Book would come with. The Realme Book Slim may also have lower specifications. According to rumours, the Realme Book may come in two variants: one of them may have an Intel Core i5 processor and the other one may come with an Intel Core i3 processor. I am guessing the Realme Book Slim may be the latter with lower specifications, as well as a lower price.

Realme's laptop seems like a good option for people looking for a MacBook. But it is just going to be a lot cheaper than the MacBook. The laptop might come with a 4:3 Full-HD screen and a Windows 11 upgrade promise. For what it is worth, it may be a bigger competition for the latest RedmiBook than it would be for the Apple MacBook.