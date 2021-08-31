Realme Book Slim quick review: The MacBook Air of the mid range?

Realme took a big leap earlier this month when it launched its first laptop called the Realme Book Slim. A lot is riding on this laptop because not only is it the company's first such product, but also because it comes at a time when the PC market is borderline crowded by the likes of Mi Notebook and RedmiBook from the rival company, Xiaomi. Realme Book Slim, known simply as Realme Book in China, comes across as a swanky laptop that has big plans, so much so that it wants to undercut both MacBook Pro and MacBook Air.

At the launch, Realme compared the Realme Book Slim with Apple's MacBook models. But it was more about the design than the hardware. While the Realme Book Slim is lighter than the MacBook Air, it is also slimmer than the MacBook Pro. To Realme's merit, this comparison is essential to get the laptops selling. There are other things as well, which are solid, at least on paper, enough to make you spend money on the laptop. I spent some time with the Realme Book Slim and here is what I think about it.

Right off the bat, the Realme Book Slim is a premium laptop. The design gives off that posh feel that you get when you see or touch a MacBook. There are various colourways for the Realme Book Slim. I am not sure about the rest, but the Blue colourway has a matte finish all over. It is a metallic unibody, so there is robustness on the laptop. Realme went with a simple, shimmery logo on the laptop's front and I think it goes with the overall design. I am also glad, at the same time, that the Dare to Leap slogan is not here. But Realme being Realme, it found a rather quieter place for the slogan: in the middle of the rubber foot that runs from left to right. I find this positioning very clever.

The laptop has very few ports. You have two USB-C ports, one of which supports Thunderbolt 4 and charging, and the other is a USB-A Gen 3 port for connecting devices, and a 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack for audio. It has a minimal look, much inspired by the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. But because there are few ports, you may need to buy a dongle if you need to connect more than two devices to the laptop. I think it is going to be enough for many people who rely on the cloud for data and need ports only for connecting to phones sometimes. For those who like to use phones with their PCs, Realme has shipped a software called the PC Connect that will mirror your Realme phone to the laptop.

Talking about the software, it is Windows 10 out-of-the-box. However, Realme has promised that the Realme Book Slim is eligible for a Windows 11 upgrade later this year. The software experience is very similar to any other PC. But I would like to mention that there were no lags or jitters while navigating. That is because the laptop has 8GB of RAM, which is sufficient for most tasks. The 2K IPS LCD is big and bright. I absolutely love how pleasant this display looks, but there is a gripe that this display gives glare. I will tell you more about the display performance in my review.

Realme Book Slim comes in two configurations. There is an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor with 256GB SSD and an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with 512GB SSD. I am using the former, so the Core i3 processor has been faring well so far. I did not get time to push the hardware capabilities by playing games or running resource-intensive software, but that is something I will answer in my review. I am hopeful the Realme Book Slim will be powerful enough for students and business-class users. Realme has promised battery life of 11 hours, but I am not sure about that at this point.

My overall experience so far with the Realme Book Slim has been good. But this is just the beginning. I have yet to put the Realme Book Slim through a rigorous test to see whether or not it succeeds. That will define whether Realme has been able to give it back to Xiaomi, which recently launched the RedmiBook laptops to mixed reviews. Realme is trying to find a balance between premium and affordable with the Realme Book Slim where the design suits the former and, the hardware the latter. It is not an entry-level laptop, but still, its price is attractive enough for most people. I will try to answer all your questions in my review of the Realme Book Slim.