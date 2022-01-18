Realme Buds Air 3 could be the company's next budget truly wireless earbuds

Realme is one of the popular smartphone brands that has managed to establish a competent portfolio of audio products in the budget range by offering useful features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), app support and more. It now seems that the company might be planning to add the successor to the Buds Air 2 TWS earbuds to its portfolio as specifications and a render of the Realme Buds Air 3 have surfaced online.

Known tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) suggests that the new version will come with a slightly different design. The leaked render shows that the wireless earbuds will feature more of a rounded earbud design with silicone tips and shorter stems. The case might also come with an oval-shaped design. It seems that the brand is planning to add the company's logo as well on the lid.

Both the earbuds and the case don't seem to have the glossy finish that we saw on the Buds Air 2. It could be offered in White and Blue colour options. The Realme Buds Air 3 will reportedly feature Hybrid Active noise cancellation, which will reduce noise by up to 40dB. Its predecessor was rated at just up to 25dB, so the newer version will be able to filter out more noise and offer a better experience for calls.

Apart from this, it is also expected to offer Transparency mode, an option that you get with all the TWS audio products of Realme. It will come with an IPX5 rating and have support for Bluetooth 5.2. While the battery capacity of the Realme Buds Air 3's is unknown, it is claimed to offer longer battery life than the previous version.

The cited source claims the Buds Air 3 will offer up to 30 hours of music playback on a single charge. Comparatively, the Buds Air 2 were marketed to offer a total of 22.5 hours of playback with ANC turned on. If previous leaks are to be believed, the earbuds will also come with in-ear detection, which basically helps pause music when you take it off and resumes it when you put it back on.

One can also expect features like Bass Boost+ mode, and a "Dual Device Connection" option to let you connect the earphones to two devices simultaneously. The case is expected to come with support for USB-C. At the moment, it is unknown as to when Realme will launch the successor to the Buds Air 2, but the launch might not be too far.

The new set of truly wireless earbuds is expected to be priced under the Rs 5,000 price segment. The Realme Buds Air 2 was launched in India in February 2021 with a price tag of Rs 3,299. It offered decent sound quality, good lightweight design, touch controls, app support with audio customization options, and ANC at a budget price, which made the deal sweeter. It is currently selling in India for Rs 2,999. Realme could offer the Buds Air 3 in the same price range.