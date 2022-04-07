Realme Buds Air 3, Realme Smart TV Stick launched in India: Price and specifications

Realme has launched a series of products in India today, which includes a laptop, a mid-range smartphone, a flagship device, earbuds and Realme stick. Realme GT 2 Pro has been launched as the company's new flagship device. The Realme 9 is the 4G variant of the Realme 9 5G, which was launched previously. Expanding its TWS portfolio, Realme has lifted the veil off the Realme Buds Air 3. The TWS earbuds are the successor to the Realme Buds 2.

The Realme Buds Air 3 comes with up to 42db active noise canceling, 10mm dynamic bass boost driver, low-latency gaming and other features. Let us have a look at the price and specifications of the Realme Buds 3.

Realme Buds Air 3, Realme Stick : Price and availability

Realme Buds Air 3 has been launched at Rs 3999 in India. The earbuds are offered in Galaxy White and Starry Blue colour options. The Realme Buds Air 3 will be available for purchase on Flipkart from 2 pm onwards. Buyers can get a discount of a flat Rs 500 off on realme Buds Air 3 on Flipkart and realme.com till stocks last. Additionally, buyers can also get a free 6-month subscription to Gaana Plus. They can also get a 1-year mobile plan subscription to Disney+ Hotstar at just Rs 99.

Realme Buds Air 3: Specifications

Realme Buds Air 3 was previously launched in the European market. The Air Buds 3 are equipped with a 10mm dynamic bass boost driver. It offers noise cancellation up to 42db. It is the most powerful noise cancellation by Realme. The Realme Buds Air 2 only offers up to 25db noise cancellation. The company has claimed that the Realme Buds Air 3 are the world's first noise cancelling earbuds that come with TUV Rheinland certification. For the unversed, the TUV Rheinland certification certifies the safety standard of the product. Along with the active noise cancellation, the earbuds also feature transparency mode and a gaming mode with low latency.

In terms of battery, the Realme Buds Air 3 offer up to 30 hours of battery life. This includes 5.5 hours of battery life with the ANC on but without the ANC the buds would last for around 7 hours. Realme Buds Air 3 also features fast charging support. With only 10 minutes of charge, users can enjoy up to 100 minutes of playback.