Realme Buds Q2 Neo earbuds launched in India at Rs 1,599, Buds Wireless 2 and Buds Wireless 2 Neo tag along

Realme's launch event today was all about wearables. The company launched two new smartwatches called the Watch 2 and the Watch 2 Pro, but a bigger part of the event was dedicated to audio products. Realme launched as many as three of them: Buds Q2 Neo truly wireless earbuds and Buds Wireless 2, Buds Wireless 2 Neo neckband earphones. And while these three audio products mean more options for customers, the entire set also makes the audio line-up from Realme a little more confusing.

The Buds Q2 TWS earbuds arrived only recently and with them, Realme introduced perhaps the cheapest active noise-cancelling earbuds in India for Rs 2,499. The Realme Buds Q2 Neo earbuds do not have active noise cancellation, but they bring the company's TWS segment down further into a more affordable range. Similarly, the two neckband earphones are going to be among the cheapest ones you can buy.

Realme Buds Q2 Neo, Buds Wireless 2, Buds Wireless 2 Neo prices in India

The Buds Q2 Neo TWS earbuds cost Rs 1,599 and if you manage to buy them on its first sale, you will have to pay only Rs 1,299, which is Rs 300 less. The first sale is at 12 am on July 26 on Flipkart, Realme's online store, and offline stores. You get these earbuds in blue and black colours.

Moving to the neckbands, the Buds Wireless 2 costs Rs 2,299, but for early birds, the price is going to be Rs 1,999. These neckband earphones go on sale on July 26 from Flipkart, Realme's online store, and offline stores near you. The colour options are Bass Gray and Bass Yellow. The Buds Wireless 2 Neo, on the other hand, will cost you Rs 1,499, but on the first sale, it is going to be available for Rs 1,399. You can buy these earphones in black or blue colour from Amazon, Realme's online store, and offline stores starting at 12 am on July 26.

Realme Buds Q2 Neo, Buds Wireless 2, Buds Wireless 2 Neo specifications

The Buds Q2 Neo are your entry-level truly wireless earbuds that come with an in-ear design. Most earbuds at this price are not very showy, but the Buds Q2 Neo brings a kaleidoscope-inspired design on the earbuds, which I think is a nice touch. The earbuds come with a 10mm dynamic bass boost driver, which you can utilise at its fullest by choosing the Bass Boost+ setting on the Realme Link app, which is available on both Android and iOS. Realme claims a 20-hour battery life through a 40mAh battery inside each earbud and a 400mAh battery on the charging case. There is support for gaming mode that brings down the latency to 88ms but also affects the connection range. The earbuds are IPX4 rated for water splashes, which means you can wear them while running or working out.

Realme's neckband-style Buds Wireless 2 and Buds Wireless 2 Neo bring more affordability to the category. The Buds Wireless 2 has a 13.6mm bass boost driver with support for the Sony LDAC codec, which means high-quality music. There is active noise cancellation (ANC) on the Buds Wireless 2, along with an 88mm super latency mode for gaming. The earbuds have magnets that, when attached, turn music and power off the earphones. To turn them back on or to resume music, just separate the earbuds.

The earphones also support Google Fast Pair, which means your Android phone will show them automatically on the screen. Realme has claimed the earphones can offer up to 22 hours of music playback without LDAC and ANC being turned on. The battery supports fast charging, as well, where 10 minutes can deliver 12 hours. There is an IPX5 rating for water resistance, as well.

The Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo also has the same sound driver but it lacks support for ANC and LDAC codec. There is also no fast charging and the water resistance is down to IPX4.