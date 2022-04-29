Realme Buds Q2s, Realme Smart TV X Full HD launched in India: Price, specifications

Realme launched a new pair of earbuds and a pair of smart televisions in India at an event held physically after a long time of two years. It launched the Realme Buds Q2s and the Realme Smart TV X Full HD. Realme's new earbuds bring a trendy design that includes a transparent lid on the charging case, while the TV has the latest Android software with support for Dolby Audio on speakers.

"Realme Buds Q2s & realme Smart TV X Full HD reaffirms our commitment to bring NextGen technology to our customers and highlights our strong presence in both the segments," said Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India, VP, Realme and President, Realme International Business Group.

Realme Buds Q2s price and specifications

The Realme Buds Q2s cost Rs 1,999 and will go on sale starting at 12 noon on May 2 at Flipkart, Realme's online store, and shops near you.

The new earbuds from Realme have a cobblestone design that we have seen on previous Buds Q-series products. This time, Realme went for a transparent lid on the charging case that shows if the earbuds are inside or not. The earbuds come with a 10mm dynamic bass boost driver and support for super latency gaming mode. This, as well as settings for audio, can be controlled using the Realme Link app that is available on both Android and iOS. Realme claims the Buds Q2s offer a total playback time of 30 hours on a single charge of earbuds and the charging case, while just the earbuds give around 7 hours. There is no active noise-cancellation on the Buds Q2s, but you get Dolby Audio support on the Buds Q2s.

Realme Smart TV X Full HD price and specifications

The Realme Smart TV X Full HD comes in two sizes. The 40-inch model costs Rs 22,999, while the model with a 43-inch screen is priced at Rs 25,999. The first sale is on May 4 for the 40-inch model and May 5 for the 43-inch model.

The Smart TV X Full HD straight up confirms the TV has FullHD panels. The company claims bezel-less Ultra Bright LED with thinness of 8.7mm. Realme said the TV panels support seven display modes: Standard, Vivid, Sport, Movie, Game, Energy Saving, User. The television is powered by a 64-bit octa-core MediaTek processor and it runs Android TV 11. There are 24W Dolby Audio speakers on the Realme Smart TV X Full HD. Realme has also offered two years of warranty on the TV panels.