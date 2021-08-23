Realme C21Y with 5000mAh battery, 13-megapixel triple cameras launched in India, starts at Rs 8,999

Realme on Monday launched the C21Y smartphone in India. The Realme C21Y is its latest entry-level smartphone that goes big on things such as the display and the battery. The phone is very similar to previous C-series phones in terms of design, so it is going to be hard to tell them apart. The specifications of the Realme C21Y are good enough for light users, as well as people who are switching from a feature phone to a smartphone.

Originally, the Realme C21Y arrived last month in Vietnam as the company was aggressively pushing its affordable-range products. The smartphone, despite being entry-level, comes with an interesting and useful feature called eye protection. The Realme C21Y uses TUV Rheinland certified display, which ensures the impact of high brightness, white light, and other elements is minimal on your eyes over extended usage. The Realme C21Y is only slightly different from the Realme C21, which costs Rs 8,499 right now.

Realme C21Y price in India

Realme C21Y costs Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage version, and Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version. The phone comes in Cross Blue and Cross Black colours. The first sale starts at 12 pm on August 30 on Flipkart, Realme's online store, and mainline channels.

Realme C21Y specifications

The Realme C21Y is an entry-level phone that comes with support for dual SIM cards with 4G VoLTE. There is Android 10-based Realme UI software, which is a bit disappointing because Realme is already rolling out Android 11 to more than half its phones. Realme C21Y uses an octa-core Unisoc T610 processor, paired with up to 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 64GB of storage. There is a microSD card slot if you want to expand the storage.

The Realme C21Y has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a teardrop notch on the top. It has an aspect ratio of 88.7 per cent and a peak brightness of 400 nits. The phone comes with a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging through a Micro-USB port. And this huge battery shows because the phone weighs 200 grams. It is 9.1mm thick, as well.

For photography, you have a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel black-and-white camera on the Realme C21Y's back. It sports a 5-megapixel selfie camera inside the notch. You get a physical fingerprint sensor on the back of the Realme C21Y.