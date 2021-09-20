Realme C25Y to be available for pre-booking from today, here are its price, specifications

The Realme C25Y, the company's latest entry-level smartphone, will be available for pre-booking from today. The brand-new C25Y is the company's first C-series phone -- and probably the first phone at its price -- to come with a 50-megapixel camera on the back. Realme used to put 48-megapixel cameras before, but a 50-megapixel camera is what the company is going ahead with as a refresh. The Realme C25Y also has a big display and a big battery, so that you can enjoy watching shows without worrying about the battery.

It is interesting to see Realme packing a 50-megapixel camera on the C25Y, which is an entry-level phone. Realme's C-series has always been about more battery capacity at less price, but this time, the company is focusing on the camera more than the battery. And the price of the Realme C25Y is not exactly entry-level, but since smartphones have gotten expensive over the last few months due to the shortage of components, companies are forced to push their portfolios across price categories to the next rung in the ladder.

Realme C25Y price in India

The Realme C25Y comes in two configurations, but you will be able to buy only the higher variant. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and it costs Rs 11,999. The base variant costs Rs 10,999, on the other hand, and the company has not said anything about when it will go on sale. The Realme C25Y comes in Metal Grey and Glacier Blue colours. The pre-booking of the phone starts today on Flipkart and Realme's online store. The first sale will start on September 27.

Realme C25Y specifications

The Realme C25Y features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen-to-body ratio of 88.7 per cent. The display has a waterdrop notch on the top, inside which is an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It runs Android 11 with Realme R Edition skin on top. The Realme C25Y has a fingerprint sensor on the back for easy access. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T610 processor, which is paired with 4GB of RAM on the phone and up to 128GB of storage, with an option to expand the storage using a microSD card.

Realme has given a 50-megapixel camera on the rear system. According to the company, it can click large pixel photos with a resolution of 8160x6144 pixels. There is a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel black-and-white camera in this rear system. The Realme C25Y packs a 5000mAh battery with a standby time of 48 days. The phone has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and support for 4G VoLTE on both SIM card slots. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack.