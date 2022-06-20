Realme C30 India launch set for today, price likely to be under Rs 10,000

The Realme C30 is all set to launch in India today. The virtual event will begin at 12:30PM IST and interested buyers will be able to watch the launch event on the company's website as well as their YouTube channel. Ahead of the launch, several details related to the Realme C30 have been revealed. Here's everything we know about the upcoming Realme C30 so far.

Starting with the price, the Realme C30 is expected to be priced under Rs 10,000. Rumours and leaks suggest that it could be priced somewhere around Rs 7,000. The phone is expected to come in two options one with 2GB RAM and the second one with 3GB RAM. In terms of storage, both models are likely to come packed with 32GB of internal storage with support for expandable storage option.

Considering the price, the Realme C30 will go against the likes of the Poco C series, the Redmi number series, and also the upcoming Lava Blaze series. Homegrown smartphone manufacturer Lava is all set to launch an under Rs 10000 smartphone in the country, possibly later this month.

Realme C30 specifications (expected)

As far as leaks are concerned, the Realme C30 will be powered by a Unisoc T612 processor and run on Google's Android Go software out of the box. It will be backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for standard 10W charging in the box. Some of the other specifications of the Realme C30 include - a 6.58-inch HD+ LCD display, a single 13-megapixel rear camera, and a 5-megapixel front camera.

Once the smartphone has been officially announced, the Realme C30 will be released on Flipkart and its official website. However, the sale date hasn't been confirmed yet. We expect the smartphone manufacturer to reveal all details related to the Realme C30 during today's pre-recorded event.

