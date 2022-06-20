Realme C30 launched in India, price starts at Rs 7,499

The Realme C30 has been launched in India with a price starting at Rs 7499. The smartphone comes in two variants 2GB RAM and 3GB RAM with 32GB of internal storage. The smartphone goes against the likes of the Poco C series, the upcoming Lava Blaze series, the Redmi number series, among others.
The Realme C30 will be available on Flipkart and realme.com from June 27 in two colour options - Lake blue and Bamboo green.
In terms of pricing, the Realme C30 comes at a price of Rs 7499 for the base model with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The top-end model comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage and at a price of Rs 8299. Both these models will be available on Flipkart and realme.com from June 27.
As far as the specifications are concerned, the Realme C30 comes packed with a 6.5-inch full-screen display with 88.7 per cent screen-to-body ratio, a 120Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by a Unisoc T612 processor paired with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There's expandable storage support of up to 1TB through a microSD card slot.
On the camera front, the Realme C30 sports a single camera sensor on both sides. On the rear panel, the phone includes an 8-megapixel AI camera sensor. For selfies and video calls, the budget smartphone includes a 5-megapixel AI shooter with f/2.2 aperture and 3P lens.
The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for a standard 10W charging out of the box. Some of the other features include -- 3.5mm headset jack, microUSB, Bluetooth 5.0 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
