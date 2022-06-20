Realme C30 launched in India, price starts at Rs 7,499

The Realme C30 has been launched in India with a price starting at Rs 7499. The smartphone comes in two variants 2GB RAM and 3GB RAM with 32GB of internal storage. The smartphone goes against the likes of the Poco C series, the upcoming Lava Blaze series, the Redmi number series, among others.

The Realme C30 will be available on Flipkart and realme.com from June 27 in two colour options - Lake blue and Bamboo green.

Realme C30 price in India

In terms of pricing, the Realme C30 comes at a price of Rs 7499 for the base model with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The top-end model comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage and at a price of Rs 8299. Both these models will be available on Flipkart and realme.com from June 27.

Realme C30 specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Realme C30 comes packed with a 6.5-inch full-screen display with 88.7 per cent screen-to-body ratio, a 120Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by a Unisoc T612 processor paired with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There's expandable storage support of up to 1TB through a microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the Realme C30 sports a single camera sensor on both sides. On the rear panel, the phone includes an 8-megapixel AI camera sensor. For selfies and video calls, the budget smartphone includes a 5-megapixel AI shooter with f/2.2 aperture and 3P lens.

The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for a standard 10W charging out of the box. Some of the other features include -- 3.5mm headset jack, microUSB, Bluetooth 5.0 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Also Read | Telegram Premium subscription service announced, to offer filing sharing up to 4GB and more

Also Read | iQoo may launch its most premium smartphone in India in July

Also Read | Poco X4 GT specifications confirmed ahead of Poco F4 5G launch