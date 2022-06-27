Realme C30 sale in India begins today, price starts at Rs 7,499

Realme's latest budget offering, the Realme C30, will go on sale in India today, June 27. The smartphone will retail via Flipkart and official Realme channels, and the sale will begin at noon. The latest Realme C30 comes in two colour models and storage variants, and it is designed for entry-level smartphone users. Its key features include a 5000mAh battery and a single 8-megapixel rear camera. The phone will aim to rival budget offerings from Xiaomi and Motorola, such as the Android 12-powered Moto G22.

Realme C30 price in India

Customers can choose between the two models with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage or 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The two variants come with a price tag of Rs 7,499 and Rs 8,299, respectively. The Realme C30 will be available in Lake Blue and Bamboo Green colours.

Customers purchasing the device on Flipkart can also avail offers like 5 per cent cashback on Flipkart Axis bank card. Customers can also bundle Google Next mini for Rs 1,999, which typically costs Rs 3,499.

Realme C30 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Realme C30 comes with a 6.5-inch full-screen display with an 88.7 per cent screen-to-body ratio and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. It draws power from a Unisoc (T612) processor, which is common among budget smartphones. The chipset comes paired with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There's also the option to expand the storage support to up to 1TB through a microSD card slot.

The rear panel has a distinct design, inspired by flagship Huawei phones. The rear module includes an 8-megapixel AI camera sensor. For selfies and video calls, the budget Realme smartphone includes a 5-megapixel AI shooter with f/2.2 aperture and a 3P lens.

Moreover, the new Realme C30 smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for a standard 10W charging out of the box. Some of the other features include - a 3.5mm headset jack, a micro-USB slot for charging, Bluetooth 5.0 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.