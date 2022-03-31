Realme C31 budget phone to launch in India today, check its specifications and expected price

Realme C31 smartphone will arrive in India today. The new budget phone from Realme comes with entry-level specifications and we have known about them since Realme launched the C31 earlier this month in Indonesia. The Realme C31 uses the same design as the Realme GT 2 Pro, which will appeal to most users looking for a premium design on their phone for less price. The Realme C31 has three cameras on the back, two of which have large cutouts for their sensors.

The launch of the Realme C31 comes only a few days after the launch of the Realme C35 - another budget phone with the same design but better specifications. The C31 is essentially suited for people who want a phone for light tasks. Gaming is possible on the phone, but keep your expectations low because games such as Battlegrounds Mobile India will begin lagging the moment you crank up their graphics settings. Realme is touting that the battery on the C31 will last longer - something that people buying budget phones particularly look for. Let us take a look at the full specifications of the Realme C31 and what price you can expect in India.

Realme C31 specifications

Since the Realme C31 is already available in Indonesia, we are familiar with its specifications. The upcoming phone will come with a 6.5-inch LCD with an HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. While scrolling is not going to look much smoother, the support for a 120Hz touch sampling rate on the display will appeal to gamers.

The Realme C31 is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 processor, which is based on the 12nm process. This is an entry-level processor and it is paired with 3GB or 4GB of RAM. For storage, you get variants of 32GB or 64GB. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

The three cameras on the Realme C31's back include a 13-megapixel main camera, a macro camera, and a black-and-white camera all aligned in the same manner as the cameras on the Realme C35. There is a 5-megapixel camera inside the waterdrop-style notch meant for selfies and video calls.

You get a 5000mAh battery on the Realme C31. The company claims the battery is likely to last a day easily, but support for only 10W charging would need you to leave it for at least two hours to charge fully. The Realme C31 runs on Realme UI R Edition software, which is based on Android 11. You get Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and dual-SIM, dual-standby 4G LTE as connectivity options. For charging and media transfer, there is a USB-C port on the Realme C31 and the 3.5mm headphone jack is also present.

Realme C31 price in India

The Indonesian price of the Realme C31 is IDR 1,599,000. In Indian Rupees, it is equivalent to about Rs 8,500. You can expect the price to be around this figure. The Realme C31 comes in Dark Green and Light Silver colours.