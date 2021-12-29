Realme C31 may be company's next affordable smartphone under Rs 10,000

Realme may be silent in terms of phone launches for a while, but that is just the calm before the metaphorical storm for the company's rivals. Realme is planning to launch the GT 2 series in early January, while the Realme 9 series is expected to hit the market sometime later. Now, a new report has suggested Realme may also be working on another affordable phone, the Realme C31.

MySmartPrice claims to have spotted a listing on the website of Thailand's NBTC certification platform and it belongs to an unannounced Realme phone. Lucky for us, the listing not only mentions the phone model number, which is RMX3501, but also the name, which is Realme C31. There is not much information about the C31, but one section in the listing does reveal that Realme's upcoming affordable phone will support 10W charging.

That charging speed is standard for entry-level and budget phones, which is obvious because it is a C-series phone in Realme's portfolio. And since it is an affordable-segment phone, we can expect it to have at least a 5000mAh battery inside, much like what other C-series phones have come with. There are no other details available at this moment, but you can pretty much guess what specifications it will have.

Realme C31 specifications

If I were to guess, you could expect the Realme C31 to have an HD+ display with a water drop-style notch, if not a punch-hole. There may be a MediaTek processor inside, or even a Unisoc chipset, but do not hope for 5G support on a C-series phone yet. And, of course, there may be more than one camera on the phone because single cameras are no longer a fad.

The Realme C31 is expected to be the successor to the Realme C21, which arrived earlier this year. The Realme C21 came with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, Android 10-based Realme UI, a 5000mAh battery, a fingerprint sensor on the back, a triple camera system on the back with a 13-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel black-and-white sensor, and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The phone has the standard connectivity options, such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Realme C31 price

The Realme C21 was launched in India at a price of Rs 8,999, so it makes sense to assume the Realme C31 price may be around Rs 9,000, if not a bit more. Considering the component shortage, however, the price may be slightly higher than that of its predecessor.