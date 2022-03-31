Realme C31 quick review: Big display, good design are appealing

The Realme C31 is the company's latest phone that brings features such as a big display, three cameras, and a big battery for an affordable price. It is essentially a successor to the Realme C21, which arrived in India last year, and if you take a look at the specifications, you will see that the upgrades are there but they are minor. That might be a reason why someone with a Realme C21 will not be convinced to upgrade to the Realme C31. But, at the same time, for someone who wants a new budget phone with modest specifications.

I spent some time with the new Realme C31. For a starting price of Rs 8,999, there is not a lot you can ask for. So, keeping expectations low, I began to use the Realme C31. Here are my first impressions of the Realme C31.

Realme C31 is a looker. For its price, the phone uses a design that is not too loud for my liking. The Light Silver colour variant has a good texture on the back that feels nice when you run your fingers on it. The back panel does not exactly have a matte finish because it shines when light falls on it. It looks nice. There is also a Dark Green colour variant.

Built using a polycarbonate material, the Realme C31 feels solid in the hands. The grip of the phone is good and I think holding it for a long time will not be an issue, thanks to the balanced weight. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack and speaker on the bottom of the phone, which is standard.

The 6.5-inch display on the Realme C31 looks big. The trailer of Top Gun: Maverick looked sumptuous on the screen even though the maximum resolution the screen can support is 720p. The lack of a 90Hz refresh rate makes things less exciting, especially when navigating the interface of the Realme C31. The speaker of the phone is decent, but not very loud, so you may have to use earphones. The notch on the top of the display is not distracting at all and blends with the content.

Realme has used a Unisoc T612 processor with RAM that maxes out at 4GB. That is enough for people who want a phone for things like checking emails, chatting on WhatsApp, and using the internet, besides calling. That also means that multitasking may not be very convenient on the phone. In my short time, I saw the apps showing jitters while I was switching between them. I could not try gaming on the phone, but considering this is an entry-level phone, you should not expect it to run high-end graphics. But games such as Candy Crush Saga run absolutely fine.

The 13-megapixel main camera on the Realme C31 clicks photos fast. I saw the photos retain details but lack a good dynamic range in them. Maybe that was because I took a shot indoors. I have yet to take outdoor shots. The other two cameras will appeal to people who want to experiment with different types of shots and angles. The 5-megapixel camera on the front is average but can be good for video calls.

Realme is touting a 45-day standby time on the C31 with its 5000mAh battery. I could not validate this claim in my short time, but I can tell you that a 4-hour session with the phone resulted in a loss of around 7-8 per cent of the battery. That is a good indication that the battery can last a day easily on normal usage. The 10W charging, however, makes things slow.

In my short time, I think the Realme C31 can be a good phone if you want a big display, a trendy design, and a big battery for an affordable price. The Realme C31 goes on sale on April 6 on Flipkart, Realme's online store, and mainline channels.