Realme C31 with big HD display, 5000mAh battery launched, prices start at Rs 8,999

Realme C31 has been launched in India. The new smartphone comes at an affordable price and is suited for light users. The design of the Realme C31 is inspired by the GT 2 Pro, which is slated to arrive in India on April 7. But it sits at the opposite end of the price spectrum, which means people who are looking for a phone with a premium design but an affordable price tag can consider the new Realme C31.

The Realme C31 joins the company's entry-level C-series a few days after the C35, which is also a budget phone but has better specifications than the C31. Realme launched the C31 originally in Indonesia earlier this month. India is the second market the phone has arrived in. The highlighted features of the Realme C31 are its battery, display, and camera system on the back.

Realme C31 price in India

The Realme C31 comes with two RAM and storage options. The one with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage costs Rs 8,999, while the one with a higher 4GB of RAM and 64GB of memory will be available at Rs 9,999. The Realme C31 comes in Light Silver and Dark Green colours. It will go on sale from April 6 on Flipkart, Realme's online store, and shops near you.

Realme C31 specifications

The Realme C31 is an entry-level phone that will appeal to you if you are not keen on performance but good battery life, among other basic things. The Realme C31 has a large 5000mAh battery that the company says will last for up to 45 days in standby mode. The battery supports 10W charging, which means it will take around two hours to charge fully. That makes sense since the phone's hardware is not very power-hungry. The phone uses a Unisoc T612 processor clocked at 1.82GHz frequency. There is up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, but should you need more storage, you can add a microSD card of up to 1TB. The Realme C31 has a 6.5-inch HD display.

The GT 2 Pro-style camera system on the back of the Realme C31 houses a 13-megapixel main sensor, a macro sensor, and a black-and-white sensor. For selfies, you have a 5-megapixel camera housed inside a waterdrop-style notch on the display. The Realme C31 uses Android 11-based Realme UI R Edition software. The phone has a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as a USB-C port for charging the battery. For connectivity, the Realme C31 has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS among others.