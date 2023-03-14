Realme C33 launched in India under Rs 10,000, check out features and other details

The Realme C33 has been launched in India as an entry-level smartphone. The new device is priced under Rs 10,000 segment and offers decent features. This is a 4G device, which comes with a boxy design and glossy finish. Some of the key highlights are a 5,000mAh battery, a 6.5-inch screen, and more. Here is everything we know about the upcoming Realme phone.

The Realme C33 looks pretty similar to the Realme 9i smartphone. There is a dual camera setup at the back without a module to offer a neat design. You get the typical waterdrop style notch design on the front. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. The new Realme phone packs a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, 120Hz touch sampling rate, and 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. This one has a standard 60Hz refresh rate panel.

There is a Unisoc T612 chipset under the hood instead of an entry-level MediaTek chip for better performance. It is backed by up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The Realme C33 ships with Android 12 OS out of the box, instead of the latest Android 13 operating system. The latest 4G phone features a typical 5,000mAh battery, which is one of its key selling points. The company has provided support for 10W fast charging as well.

In terms of optics, the Realme C33 comes with a dual rear camera setup. It includes a 50-megapixel primary camera. The detail about the secondary sensor is unknown right now. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The newly launched Realme C33 comes with a starting price of Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will cost you Rs 10,499. Flipkart is selling it at a lower price for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model. The e-commerce giant is giving a discount of Rs 1,000 on the Realme C33 and it is listed with a price tag of Rs 8,999. The price of other models are not listed on Flipkart at the moment.

The Realme C33 is being sold in three colours, including Aqua Blue, Night Sea, and Sandy Gold. The new Realme C series phone is also on sale via the company's official website. People can also consider phones from Xiaomi, Poco, and other brands in the Rs 10,000 range.