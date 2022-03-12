Realme C35 first sale today: Price, specifications and everything else you need to know

The Realme C35 is all set to go on its first sale in India today. The Realme C35 is the company's latest offering in the entry-level segment. Although the smartphone comes with a humble price tag, it has a host of features to offer.The Realme C35 is quite a looker, boasts of a strong performance and comes with a powerful set of cameras.

The Realme C35 features a design similar to the Realme GT 2 Pro, which is slated for release in India by the end of March. Realme has designed its entry-level phone as its upcoming flagship device. The Realme C35 has iPhone-like flat edges that give a premium feel to the phone. Let us have a look at the specifications and the price of the smartphone in India.

Realme C35: Price and availability

The Realme C35 is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variants. The smartphone also comes in 6GB+128GB storage, which is priced at Rs 12,999. The Realme C35 is offered in Glowing Green and Glowing Black colorways. The Realme C35 will go on its first sale today. The sale will start at 12pm on Flipkart and Realme online stores. Buyers will get a discount of 10 per cent on the Realme C35 IF

Realme C35: Specifications

Realme C35 features a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ display with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.7 per cent and a pixel density of 401 PPI. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core 2.0GHz Unisoc T616 processor paired with an ARM Mali-G57 GPU. The Realme C35 comes in two RAM variants including the 4GB variant and the 6GB variant. With 4GB RAM, you get 64GB of storage and with 6GB RAM, you get 128GB of storage. The storage can be expanded up to 1GB using a microSD. The smartphone runs on Android 11 out of the box.

The Realme C35 features a triple-camera setup on the rear which includes a 50-megapixel main sensor with 1080p video recording, a macro sensor, and a black-and-white sensor. For selfies, the phone has an 8-megapixel camera inside a water-drop notch. The smartphone houses a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. For connectivity, you get Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and 4G LTE .