Realme C35 with 50-megapixel cameras launched, but you cannot buy it in India yet

Realme C35 is the latest phone in the company's affordable lineup. The C35 seems like an upgrade to the Realme C25 and comes not only with better specifications but also with a new design. Technically, the design for the Realme C35 is not new because it is the same as the Realme GT 2 series, but definitely new to the C-series. The two big camera cutouts make the phone look good, while the specifications make it a good phone, at least on paper.

The new Realme C35 has arrived in Thailand before any other market. Since Realme has not said anything about whether or not the phone will come to India or other markets, there is little possibility for its Indian launch. However, Realme has started the 2022 launch schedule in India already, so there is no doubt that a C-series phone will not be a part of them.

Realme C35 price

The Realme C35 starts at THB 5,799, which translates to roughly Rs 13,300. The phone comes in Glowing Green and Glowing Black colours.

Realme C35 specifications

The Realme C35 comes with modest specifications, being an entry-level phone. But this is good enough for light smartphone users. The phone has a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ display with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.7 per cent and a pixel density of 401 PPI. Powering the Realme C35 is an octa-core 2.0GHz Unisoc T616 processor paired with an ARM Mali-G57 GPU. It comes in two configurations: 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. You can expand the storage up to 1TB using a microSD card on a dedicated slot in the tray. It runs Android 11-based Realme UI R Edition.

The back of the Realme C35 has a 50-megapixel main camera with 1080p video recording, a macro camera, and a black-and-white camera to aid portrait photography. For selfies, the phone has an 8-megapixel camera inside a water-drop notch. There is a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging inside the Realme C35. It uses a USB-C port for charging, but gamers also get a 3.5mm headphone jack. It has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and 4G LTE available as connectivity options. You get a light sensor, an acceleration sensor, a magnetic induction sensor, a proximity sensor, a gyroscope on the phone. The Realme C35 is 8.1mm thick and around 189 grams in weight.