Realme C35 with Full-HD+ display, 50-megapixel cameras launched in India, price starts at Rs 11,999

Realme C35 has finally arrived in India. The new phone from Realme comes at an affordable price but goes big on features. You get a big Full-HD display, three cameras with a 50-megapixel sensor on the back, and a fast-charging battery that most users will appreciate. The Realme C35 originally debuted in Thailand last month and, if you are wondering, there is no difference between the Indian model and the Thai model of the Realme C35.

A look at the Realme C35 and you will instantly find the familiar. That is because it is identical to the design of the GT 2 Pro, as well as several other phones from the BBK Electronics brands. There are OnePlus phones and Oppo phones that use this design, as well. The Realme C35 also has flat edges, which kind of give it an iPhone-like touch.

Realme C35 price in India

The Realme C35 costs Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variants. If you want more RAM and space, you can go for the 6GB RAM option with 128GB storage, which costs Rs 12,999. The phone comes in Glowing Green and Glowing Black colourways. The first sale of the Realme C35 begins at 12 pm on March 12 on Flipkart and Realme online store.

Realme C35 specifications

The Realme C35 is a phone good enough for people who do not want to do heavy tasks. The phone comes with a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ display with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.7 per cent and a pixel density of 401 PPI. Powering the Realme C35 is an octa-core 2.0GHz Unisoc T616 processor paired with an ARM Mali-G57 GPU. You get 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage options. You can also expand the storage up to 1TB using a microSD card on a dedicated slot in the tray if you want more storage. It runs Android 11-based Realme UI R Edition.

The three cameras on the back of the Realme C35 include a 50-megapixel main sensor with 1080p video recording, a macro sensor, and a black-and-white sensor. For selfies, the phone has an 8-megapixel camera inside a water-drop notch. You get a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging inside the Realme C35. It uses a USB-C port for charging, but gamers will like the 3.5mm headphone jack. It has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and 4G LTE available as connectivity options. You get a light sensor, an acceleration sensor, a magnetic induction sensor, a proximity sensor, a gyroscope on the phone. The Realme C35 is 8.1mm thick and around 189 grams in weight.