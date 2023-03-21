Realme C55 launched in India priced at Rs 10,999: Top specs and other details

Realme has launched a brand new budget smartphone, the Realme C55, in the market and it promises to bring a whole new experience for the users. This is the first product in the entire C-Series lineup to feature some strategic upgrades along with a 64MP camera combined with 128 GB storage. The phone also features a mini-capsule, which is similar to Apple's dynamic island feature. The phone was launched at an event held in New Delhi. Before this, the Realme C33 had been launched earlier this month.

Talking about the launch, Mr. Madhav Sheth, CEO realme India, VP, realme, and President, realme International Business Group, said "As a brand, realme is committed to empowering their users with the latest technology that fits their lifestyle. With brand new strategic upgrades, the new range of C Series smartphones will lead the segment with leap-forward technology and will democratize the technology in four key areas: camera, storage, charging, and design. Committed to the same, we are thrilled to introduce the realme C55, our latest offering that packs a powerful punch at an amazing price point. With its sleek design, impressive performance, and outstanding features, the realme C55 is the perfect choice for those who demand more from their smartphones. With realme's new C-Series where C stands for Champion, we are excited to bring a device with a strategic upgrade that delivers exceptional performance and reflects the young generation's personality and style. We believe that the realme C55 will set a new benchmark and be worth buying smartphones in the segment. We are confident that realme C55 will also inspire and enable the youth to confidently express themselves and encourage them to chase and enjoy their champion moments in life."

Realme C55 launched in India: Price and availability

The price of Realme C55 starts from Rs 10,999. The 4GB + 64 GB variant costs Rs 10,999 and can be pre-ordered on Flipkart and Realme's website. The phone can be pre-ordered from Realme's website from 2 pm and will also be available to pre-order on Flipkart's website from 6:30 pm today.

For the base variant, a pre-order discount of Rs 500, along with a bank offer of the same amount is being offered to users for a limited time, till March 27. This means that if you order the base variant from Realme's website before March 27, you can buy the phone for as low as 9,999.

The price of the 6 GB + 64 GB variant is Rs 11,999 and there is no pre-order or bank offer on the same. As for the 128 GB variant, the price is Rs 12,999 which can be brought down to Rs 11,999 with a bank offer of Rs 1,000.

As for Flipkart, there are Exchange offers for Rs 1,000 being offered on the 4GB + 64 GB and the 128 GB variants.

On the other hand, if you order the phone after March 28, you can get a discount of up to Rs 500 on the 4 + 64 GB variant and Rs 1,000 for the 128 GB variant. Hence, if you buy the phone between March 28 to March 31, it will come at an effective price of Rs 10,499 and Rs 12,999. It is to be noted that the offers are available on selected cards.

Realme C55 launched in India: Top specs

The Realme C55 comes with a 6.72-inch display with a 1080x2400 px resolution and 680 nits of brightness. This is the first C-Series model with a 90 Hz refresh rate. The punch hole notch design leads to a bigger display area so that users can watch their favorite content on the device with the best experience possible. The phone comes with a premium overall look and a glossy camera module. It is available in two color options- Sunshower and Rainy Night.

The Realme C55 introduces the Mini-Capsule, which is a feature similar to Apple's much talked-about dynamic island. The phone also features 200 percent Ultra Boom speakers to enhance the entertainment experience of the user. The phone also features a 64MP primary camera, that captures sharper pictures. Realme C55 also comes with an 8MP selfie camera that can beautify user's images as needed. In addition to this, the Realme C55 is the slimmest ever Realme phone with just 7.89 mm of thickness.