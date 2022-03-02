Realme confirms GT Neo 3 launch timeline, says working on foldable and under-display camera phones

Realme GT Neo 3 is going to be a breakthrough phone. The company has already confirmed that it will feature the 150W UltraDart Charge technology, which is the new battery charging technology that fills half the battery in just 5 minutes. Realme also confirmed the GT Neo 3 will be one of the first phones to use the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset. But when will the Realme GT Neo 3 launch?

Realme India boss Madhav Sheth told GSMArena that the launch of the GT Neo 3 will take place sometime in the second half of the year. He did not give a specific timeline, but the fact that we have now learnt when the next GT series is coming should quell the speculation around it. Realme is already revealing features of the upcoming GT Neo 3 one after another and more details about the phone are expected in the coming days.

Sheth also confirmed that Realme is working on a phone with an under-display camera, while also openly experimenting with different phone form factors, including foldable.

We do not know when Realme's plans will materialise but it is good news for people who wanted the brand to bring its own foldable phone to the market. Both under-display camera phones and foldable phones are still a niche. Currently, there are only a handful of brands that have launched phones with these new technologies. Some others have just showed off prototypes.

For instance, Samsung is the leading brand when you talk about foldable phones, but there are brands such as Motorola, Xiaomi, and Oppo that are looking to make their foldable phones successful in the market. Similarly, ZTE has two phones with under-screen camera technology, while Xiaomi has introduced one so far. Oppo, on the other hand, is still developing an advanced version of the under-screen technology and a phone featuring the final version is expected soon.

The fact that Realme is now exploring the foldable market should, at the same time, be bad news for Samsung. Much like Xiaomi, Realme is known for selling feature-rich smartphones at aggressive prices. In a little over three years, Realme managed to dethrone Samsung from the position of the second biggest smartphone brand in India, according to data provided by Counterpoint Research. And that is mostly why Samsung should take note of the increasing competition for itself in the market for foldable phones. Since Xiaomi does not sell its foldable phone in India, Realme's entry will directly impact Samsung, which has already launched three foldable phones in India.