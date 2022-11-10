Realme confirms launch of a Realme 10 Pro phone with curved display in India

Realme India has started teasing the launch of the Realme 10 series on its social media channels. The vanilla Realme 10 4G, which debuted globally earlier this week, should launch in the country soon with a 10 Pro or a 10 Pro+ variant. One of the Pro variants (or both) will feature a curved display, Realme India chief Madhav Sheth confirmed on Twitter. Meanwhile, the Realme 10 series, including the Realme 10 Pro+, will launch in China on November 17. On its official Weibo page, the company has confirmed specifications that include a centred hole-punch design and an AMOLED panel.

On its India-specific Twitter page, Realme tweeted an image of its mascot with the number 10 on its T-shirt, indicating the Realme 10 series' imminent India launch. Sheth, on the other hand, shared a real-life image of Realme 10 Pro or 10 Pro+ with the caption, "Curve display on the way." It is the first time that Realme is adding a curved display to its numbered smartphone series. The image also showcases volume rockers on the side and a metal frame. The exact launch date of the Realme 10 series for the Indian market remains unclear, though some leaks suggest it may launch next month.

Ahead of the formal launch, a report recently tipped all the variants of the Relame 10 series coming to India. In the global market, the Realme 10 has five storage variants. The 10 Pro is said to get two storage options (6GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB storage), and the Realme 10 Pro+ may get three storage variants (6GB RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage).

The specifications of the vanilla Realme 10 are expected to be the same. That means the smartphone would come with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. On the back, it will likely house a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there's going to be a 16-megapixel snapper. Other key features of the Realme 10 4G include a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast-wired charging support, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. Its price globally starts at roughly Rs 18,700 for the base 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant, though the India pricing could be much more affordable.