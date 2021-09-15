Realme Dizo Watch 2, Dizo Watch Pro launched with SpO2 monitoring, prices start at Rs 1,999

Realme TechLife brand Dizo has announced two more products in its portfolio. There are two new smartwatches, the Dizo Watch 2 and Dizo Watch Pro, and both of them are going to be super affordable for you. Dizo's new smartwatches look like the rebranded Realme Watch 2 and Realme Watch 2 Pro, both of which were launched in India recently. Dizo's new products bring features such as heart rate monitoring and SpO2 monitoring.

The biggest selling point of the Realme Dizo Watch 2, which is the cheaper of the two, is its display. Dizo said this smartwatch has the biggest touchscreen display in this price segment. The Dizo Watch Pro, on the other hand, has GPS and GLONASS geolocation features, which I think are good enough for the price. Dizo's smartwatches come a few weeks after the launch of Realme's smartwatches but cost much cheaper, so I think customers will go for them.

Dizo Watch 2, Watch Pro prices

The Dizo Watch 2 costs Rs 2,999, but it will be available at Rs 1,999 for a limited period. The Dizo Watch Pro, on the other hand, costs Rs 4,999 -- which is the same as the price of the Realme Watch 2 Pro -- but it will be available for Rs 4,499 as an introductory price. The first sale of both smartwatches will begin at 12 pm on September 22 from Flipkart.

Dizo Watch 2, Watch Pro specifications

The Dizo Watch 2 has a 1.69-inch full touchscreen display with 600 nits of brightness, 2.5D curved glass protection, and thin bezels. There is a metal frame to provide robustness to the smartwatch. The smartwatch uses Realme's proprietary software that comes with a bunch of useful apps, but there is no way to download more.

There is heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurement, menstruation cycle monitoring for health tracking. The workout features include 90 sports modes and breathing exercises on the Dizo Watch 2. There are over 100 watch faces to choose from, along with the ability to customise them and create your own watch faces. There is also a Find My Phone app that will allow you to locate your paired phone using the smartwatch. The Dizo Watch 2 can withstand water splash and immersion up to 50 metres. The 260mAh battery inside the smartwatch is rated to deliver up to a 10-day runtime.

On the other hand, the Dizo Watch Pro brings a 1.75-inch screen with touchscreen support, over 100 watch faces, and a peak brightness of 600 nits. The health tracking and workout features of the Dizo Watch Pro are the same as the ones on the Dizo Watch 2. There is an IP68 rating on the smartwatch, which means you can go swimming with it on. Inside the Dizo Watch Pro is a 390mAh battery that can last up to 14 days. There is support for music playback and camera control, as well.

Both Dizo Watch 2 and Dizo Watch Pro are available for pairing using the Realme Link app on both Android and iOS platforms.