Realme Flash to be first Android phone to feature iPhone MagSafe-like magnetic charging

Realme's MagDart wireless charger recently emerged as the company's answer to Apple's MagSafe tech. It was obvious that Realme would also be working on a phone for which MagDart development is underway, in what could essentially be the first Android with magnetic charging. A new report said that the phone would be called Realme Flash. It is not just Realme's first, but also likely the first in the entire Android world. However, it will not be universally the first because that title belongs to the iPhone 12, which brought MagSafe charging to the mainstream.

GSMArena got hold of a couple of images of the Realme Flash, which is likely going to be the name for this phone. As a matter of fact, Realme teased this phone earlier this week with a catchy line that includes the word "flash". A phone named Flash would immediately strike you as one that either has an ultra-fast performance or supports very fast charging technology. The rumoured specifications of this phone suggest both of them, but that is not going to be the highlighted property of this phone. That is magnetic charging, something that last year's iPhone 12 popularised and began a new stream of MagSafe accessories.

That new stream is unlikely to come into the Android world unless the adoption increases. It is Realme who is bringing the technology to its phone, and maybe Oppo and OnePlus will do the same in the future because they are all a family. But unless more brands adopt it, it is not going to become popular as expected. Features like these, then, eventually die out. Anyway, good on Realme for thinking about this.

Coming back to the Realme Flash, the phone will have a magnetic ring on the back -- of course, hidden -- that will stick to the accessory magnetically to avoid displacement. The first accessory is going to be MagDart, which Realme is developing right now. A previous report suggested MagDart would come in two variants. One of them will look like the classic disc-shaped charger just like the MagSafe charger for the iPhone 12. The second one is going to be bulkier and look boxy. This charger will support high charging rates, at least higher than 15W, as compared to the smaller MagDart charger, but will also be more expensive. The prices are not clear at this moment.

The Realme Flash is likely to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, which means top-class performance. There is going to be at least 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage on the phone, as well, according to the screenshot of the phone's screen that GSMArena has shared. Software-wise, the Realme Flash will come with Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top, and there is no way to tell when Android 12 will arrive on this phone, at this point. The phone's native charging is also expected to be in line with high speeds, but nothing is concrete yet.

For what it is worth, the Realme Flash is going to be another high-end phone from the company. With all these features, it may even be a better phone than the Realme GT 5G, which is the current flagship in the line-up.