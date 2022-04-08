Realme GT 2 and Realme GT Neo 3 with up to 150W fast charge tech launching in India soon

Realme just launched a bunch of new devices in India at a virtual event. The company has now confirmed that it will soon bring two more smartphones to the Indian market. One of them is the Realme GT 2 device, which has already made its debut in the European and Chinese markets. Realme just announced GT 2 Pro in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and it is now planning to unveil the cheaper version of this handset, which packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

The other smartphone is the Realme GT Neo 3 which has some features similar to the Realme GT 2. So, the price difference between these two phones isn't expected to be too high. This one has a Mediatek Dimensity 8100 SoC, which you can expect to offer performance similar to the Snapdragon 888. The company's VP Madhav Sheth has confirmed that these devices will arrive during Realme's fourth anniversary, which will be celebrated on May 4.

Realme GT 2, Realme GT Neo 3: Price in India (expected)

In China, the Realme GT 2 is selling with a starting price of CNY 2,599, which is around Rs 30,500 in India when converted. The Realme GT Neo 3, on the other hand, is priced at CNY 2,599 in China (approximately Rs 30,900). But, these are not expected to come to India in the same price range. The original Realme GT was offered with a price tag of Rs 37,999.

So, the Realme GT 2 could be priced between Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 in India, considering it has specifications that one will see in the same price range. The company is currently selling its predecessor, the Realme GT 5G, for Rs 34,499. So, the new one is expected to cost more than that. As for the Realme GT Neo 3, it could be unveiled at a slightly higher price range as it comes with up to 150W fast charging tech support, a bigger display, and more. The Realme GT Neo 3 could be made available in the above-mentioned price range. This is just a prediction and we will get to know about the official prices in May.

Realme GT 2: A quick look at specifications

The Realme GT 2 has a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole display design. The panel is also protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass layer. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and the company bundles a 65W fast charger in the retail box. There is a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, which is backed by up to 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. For photography, there is a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. There is a 16-megapixel camera on the front.

Realme GT Neo 3: Key specifications

The Realme GT Neo 3 sports a 6.7-inch display with Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The panel is HDR10+ certified. It is powered by a Dimensity 8100 processor. In China, the company has launched two variants. One of them is available with a 4,500mAh battery unit with 150W charging support and the second one has a 5,000mAh battery with 80W charging tech. You get the same camera setup on this device that you are getting on the Realme GT 2.