Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition launch date confirmed, to feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition launch date has been announced. The new Realme premium Android smartphone will launch in China on July 12. The company is expected to launch the GT 2 series smartphone in India later this year. Realme has already launched the Realme GT 2 Pro and the GT 2 in the country.

The Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition will feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Many other smartphones, like the Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Pro, Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Moto Edge 30 Ultra and the Asus ROG Phone 6 will feature the new chipset from Qualcomm. The chipset comes with up to 10 per cent gains in CPU and GPU while claiming to offer up to 30 per cent better efficiency.

The company previously teased that the GT 2 Master Explorer Edition would focus on design and performance. However, it did not reveal much about the design elements.

Some key details of the GT 2 Master Explorer Edition have leaked in the past. It will sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate support. There will be a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the 16MP or 32MP front camera.

On the back, the Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition will feature a triple-camera setup. It will come with a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. The phone will also pack a 5000 mAh battery with support for 100W or even 150W fast charging out of the box.

The device will run Android 12 and have a layer of Realme UI 3.0 on top. There is no word on the Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition India launch date at the time of writing this. Considering that the company has launched other smartphones in the GT 2 series in India, the GT 2 Explorer Edition variant could debut later this year as well.