Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition specifications, design leaked via TENAA

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition specifications have leaked online. The upcoming premium smartphone from Realme has been spotted on TENAA, which has also revealed the design. Realme has not yet confirmed the launch date of the Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition. While we wait for the launch date announcement, here is everything about the device that has leaked online.

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition specifications

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The phone supports a 120Hz refresh rate display. It has a 10-bit panel, which means that the GT 2 Master Explorer Edition will support a billion colours.

On the back, the phone has a triple-camera setup. There will be a 50MP main camera sensor and a 50MP ultrawide camera sensor. The phone will also have a 2MP sensor, which could be the microscopic camera found in the Realme GT 2 Pro.

For selfies, the GT 2 Master Explorer Edition will have a 16MP front camera. The phone will pack a 5000 mAh battery. There is no word on the fast charging details on TENAA. We can expect it to support 80W or 150W fast charging.

The phone weighs about 199 grams and measures 161.3 x 74.3 x 8.2mm. It will launch in multiple storage options. The device will launch with 6GB, 8GB and 12GB of RAM. There will be 128GB, 256GB and 512GB of internal storage.

Although the phone features a more powerful processor than the GT 2 Pro, it is likely to sit below the company's flagship in terms of pricing. Realme is expected to launch the phone soon in China. Following the China launch, the phone could debut in other markets in the coming weeks. The exact launch date remains unknown. We can expect the phone to launch in July 2022.