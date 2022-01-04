Realme GT 2 Pro, GT 2 phones to launch today, check live stream details, specs, and price

Realme GT 2 series will finally debut today after months of teasers and speculation. The upcoming series will include Realme's first ever true flagship phone. This phone, the GT 2 Pro, will be everything that high-end phones from companies like OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo are, meaning it will have a best-in-class display, fastest processor, good cameras, and advanced battery charging technology. But since this is a Realme phone, the price will definitely be aggressive.

Realme has been yearning to make it to the big boys club. Its parent company, Oppo, joined that with the launch of the Find X series, while OnePlus had mostly been on the outskirts in the beginning but is very well a prestigious member of late. Realme started off as a brand that sells mass-market products, but it soon realised its popularity was increasing and that it could capitalise on that. So a high-end flagship seems like the best way to do that.

Realme GT 2 series launch live stream

Realme will begin the launch event at 7.30 pm CST in China. This translates to 5 pm in India. The live stream of the launch will be available on the Realme China website and Weibo.

What to expect from the Realme GT 2 series launch event

Realme is primarily expected to launch the Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro smartphones today. But there is a possibility that the Realme GT 2 Master Edition will also make its debut alongside the two. Realme may also have some accessories to showcase, but I am not too sure about them.

Realme GT 2 series specifications and price

Of the three phones, the details of the two are widely known. The Realme GT 2 will be a vanilla phone in the series. It is expected to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. However, a report suggested that there may be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset inside. You may see up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage on this phone. The Realme GT 2 may bear a 50-megapixel triple camera setup on the back, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It may use a 5000mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

The Realme GT 2 Pro, on the other hand, will be the top-end phone with a 6.7-inch 2K LTPO display with a punch-hole and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will have the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top. The fingerprint sensor on this phone may embed a heart rate monitor, as well. The GT 2 Pro may come with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor, which has been used in flagship phones like Find X3 Pro. The camera may feature optical image stabilisation for the first time on a Realme phone, while the rear system may include a microscope camera, as well.

Realme confirmed last year that its first true flagship phone will cost around $800, which is roughly Rs 60,000. But that is not the exact price. We will find out about that at today's launch.