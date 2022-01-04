Realme GT 2 Pro, GT 2 with 120Hz AMOLED displays, dual 50-megapixel cameras launched

Realme GT 2 Pro has finally arrived, marking the official entry of the young smartphone brand into the ultra premium segment. Realme has been working on the GT 2 Pro for a long time, and that is why the phone comes with a thoughtfully curated set of specifications. There is an AMOLED display with adaptive refresh rate, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the flagship 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 camera, and fast charging.

At the China-exclusive event, Realme also announced the launch of the GT 2, which is the vanilla version in the series. The GT 2 is suitable for people who do not want the best-in-class features but are willing to settle for lesser specifications. Not much is different in terms of the specifications of the Realme GT 2 from GT 2 Pro, but good enough for the significant price gap between the two models.

Realme GT 2 Pro, GT 2 price

The Realme GT 2 Pro costs CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs 45,800) for the 8GB, 128GB variant, CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs 49,340) for the 8GB, 256GB variant, CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs 52,850) for the 12GB, 256GB model, and CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 58,800) for the 12GB, 512GB model.

The Realme GT 2, on the other hand, is priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs 30,530) for the 8GB, 128GB version, CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs 32,880) for the 8GB, 256GB version, and CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs 36,400) for the 12GB, 256GB version.

Realme GT 2 Pro, GT 2 specifications

The Realme GT 2 Pro is a flagship and its specifications justify that label. The smartphone has a 6.7-inch Samsung OLED display with a resolution of 3216x1440 pixels. This display uses an LTPO panel, which is also there on the high-end iPhone 13 Pro models. It allows the display to dynamically adjust the refresh rate depending on the content. The display is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and supports a peak brightness of 1400 nits.

Powering the GT 2 Pro is an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which Qualcomm unveiled in December last year. This is the fastest processor for an Android phone right now and will power all the flagship phones of 2022. The cooling area inside the phone is constructed with an all-new 9-layer cooling structure with a 4129mm² Stainless Steel VC area.

The phone uses Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. The three cameras on the Realme GT 2 Pro uses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with optical image stabilisation, a second 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a field of view of 150-degrees, and a 3-megapixel microscope camera with 40X magnification. For selfies, the phone has a 32-megapixel camera inside the punch-hole.

Inside the Realme GT 2 Pro is a 5000mAh battery but it retains the 65W fast charging that Realme has been using on its phones for almost two years now. Realme unveiled the 125W charging in 2020 but it has not debuted on a phone yet.

The Realme GT 2 has little toned-down specifications comparatively. It has a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution. It has a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and it runs Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. The rest of the specifications of the GT 2 Pro are the same as the Pro variant.