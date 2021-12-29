Realme GT 2 Pro is up for pre-booking only for around Rs 12 but you should not get excited

Realme is holding an event on January 4 to launch the GT 2 series in China. The series, which will likely include the GT 2 and GT 2 Pro initially, is still a few days away from its launch, but pre-booking for the flagship is now open. The pre-booking amount is CNY 1, which translates to roughly Rs 12. That is an attractive deal, but you probably should not get excited.

Since the pre-booking of the Realme GT 2 Pro is open in China, there is no reason for you to get excited about the pre-booking or the price for pre-booking. That is because Realme will launch the upcoming flagship series in China initially. There is some possibility that the new smartphones will come to India, but not anytime soon. And when it does arrive, the pre-booking amount may not be as lucrative.

China's e-commerce website has listed the Realme GT 2 Pro on its website for pre-booking. The listings also reveal that the GT 2 Pro will come in 8GB RAM, 256GB storage variant and 12GB RAM, 256GB storage variant. The prices of these variants are not listed, which makes sense because the launch has not happened yet. However, the listing does reveal the GT 2 Pro will come in Master Paper and Master Mysterious (translated from Mandarin to English) colour variants.

Realme GT 2 Pro specifications

Realme's upcoming GT 2 Pro will be its most ambitious yet. The phone will use a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and come with a 6.7-inch 2K 120Hz high-refresh rate LTPO display with curved edges. The display is likely to use the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top. The phone's look resembles that of the Google Nexus 6P with the visor on the back. Since Realme is going all out with its first true flagship, the Realme GT 2 Pro is also expected to bring a heart rate detection feature on the fingerprint sensor.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 inside the GT 2 Pro may use up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There may be the Android 12 software on the phone with Realme UI 3.0 skin. The Realme GT 2 Pro may have a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with optical image stabilisation as the main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel third camera for either macro photography or for sensing depth in portraits. It may use a 5000mAh battery with 125W fast charging, as well.