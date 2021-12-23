Realme GT 2 Pro key specifications leaked ahead of January 4 launch

Realme GT 2 Pro has been confirmed to make its global debut on January 4, 2022. In a new update, a Realme handset has surfaced on China's TENAA certification site with model number RMX3300. The listing is believed to be of the Realme GT 2 Pro.

The smartphone will come with 5G connectivity, and a 6.7-inch AMOLED QHD display with a resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels.

The display panel will be capable of refreshing at 120Hz and will also host an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the Realme GT 2 Pro will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM. The handset will come in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB internal storage variants.

The device runs on Android 12 OS, which is likely to be overlaid with the Realme UI 3.0. It has a dual-cell battery. The rated capacity of one of its batteries is 2,440mAh, which suggests that the total value of its battery could be around 5,000mAh.

As mentioned, the handset is said to come in Cast Iron Black, Ice Crystal Blue, Light Green, and Paper White colour options. The triple rear camera unit of the device is listed to include two 50-megapixel sensors and a 2-megapixel sensor. Also, for selfies, the Realme GT is listed to come with a 32-megapixel camera.

The device is listed on the certification site with a gravity sensor, proximity sensor, and light sensor. The handset is said to measure 163.2 × 74.7 × 8.2mm and weighs 199 grams. However, there will not be an option to expand the storage on the device as the device lacks a microSD card slot.

Realme had earlier confirmed that the GT 2 series will have features like bio-polymer material, an ultrawide camera with a 150-degree field of view, and 360 degrees NFC technology. The Realme GT 2 series is likely to include two phones such as the GT 2 and GT 2 Pro.

Realme GT 2 has a 6.62-inch AMOLED FHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 888 mobile platform, a 16-megapixel selfie camera, a Sony IMX766 50-megapixel triple rear camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging.